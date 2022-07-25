Prince George Got the Sweetest Royal Tribute as He Turned 9

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince George turned 9 on July 22 to much fanfare...... literally.
Prince William and Kate Middleton did their traditional Sharing of the Birthday Portrait on the day, and we don't know exactly what the little boy's celebrations at home looked like, but we do know how Buckingham Palace marked the special day.
The Queen's official Twitter account shared a video of a military brass band playing "Happy Birthday" in honor of George outside of the London palace, while wearing their iconic red uniforms and tall furry black hats.
The video was captioned, "Thank you to the @IrishGuardsBand for playing Happy Birthday to mark Prince George’s birthday today! The Duke of Cambridge is the Colonel of the @irish_guards."
The Irish Guards Band is "the Regimental Band of the Irish Guards (Household Division), part of the Royal Corps of Army Music," per their Twitter account.
As for the Irish Guards as a whole, they are "an Irish Regiment which has proven its loyalty and grit on many tough operations," per the British Army's website. "Its soldiers have the privilege of guarding the Royal Family. They recruit from the island of Ireland, United Kingdom and beyond."
Express reports that Prince William, George's dad, has been Colonel of the Irish Guards since 2011, and that he wore the corresponding uniform for his royal wedding to Kate Middleton.
If you're curious about Prince George's character as he becomes a pre-teen, a source previously told Us Weekly, "George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age, but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class. He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!"
