Prince Harry Was His Old Self at the Coronation, But Some People Weren't Willing to "Engage" With Him, Expert Says

Prince Harry attended the Coronation alone, and far from looking nervous to be reunited with some of his estranged family, he seemed in great spirits on the day.
The Duke of Sussex was seen smiling, and happily chatting away with his cousins, as well as greeting people in Westminster Abbey as he found his seat, telling them, "hello," "morning," or "nice to see you."
But for one communication expert, Harry still wasn't given as warm a reception as he might have wanted.
"Prince Harry arriving, I think we got our first glimpse of Harry for years," Louise Mahler told Sunrise Australia (via the Mirror).
"He was the old Harry, coming in smiling, laughing—walking tall and looking magnificent.
"The fact that he was on his own was a benefit, but his issue was he thought he could look at people and speak to them, and they would speak back to him, but it didn’t work.
"It would’ve been better if he just looked and smiled, but he focused in on people wanting a conversation—but they didn't [engage] and that must’ve been difficult for him."
From what I can observe, I think Mahler might be reaching a little: Harry was briefly greeting members of the congregation as he walked towards his seat, but it would have been inappropriate for him to stop and have an actual conversation with anyone at this point in the proceedings. Still, it's true that the people he greeted didn't seem to respond particularly warmly.
Either way, it's clear from footage of the day (and lip readers' various analyses) that Harry was unequivocally welcomed by Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. So! It's all good!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
E. Jean Carroll Triumphs Over Donald Trump In Civil Suit
A jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
King Charles Raises a Glass to Grandson Prince Archie on His Birthday This Past Saturday
He also toasted all of “those that weren’t there.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ciara’s New Shaggy Bangs Are Going to Inspire Your Next Haircut
I don’t make the rules.
By Samantha Holender
-
Prince Harry Went to Buckingham Palace After the Coronation Ceremony But Didn't See His Family: Report
Interesting.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Meghan Markle Made 'Spare' Ghostwriter Feel at Home as He Missed His Family While in Montecito
So lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is a 'Moana' Scholar, And Other Fun Revelations From 'Spare' Ghostwriter
Love this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Snuck a "Thunderous" Look at Estranged Brother Prince William During the Coronation Ceremony: Body Language Expert
The brothers are still feuding.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Paid a Stunning Tribute to His Late Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at the Coronation Concert
So heartwarming.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Coronation Marks the Start of a New, Pressure-Filled Chapter for Prince George, Psychiatrist Says
The 9-year-old's path isn't an easy one.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Skipping the Coronation Shows She's the "Main Source" of Royal "Row," Author Claims
It's not a perfect argument.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Acted as the "Tension-Breaker" During Coronation Rehearsals, Body Language Expert Says
Classic Kate behavior.
By Iris Goldsztajn