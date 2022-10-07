Prince Harry Joins Elton John and Other Celebrities in a Lawsuit Against Associated Newspapers

It's a breach of privacy claim.

Sir Elton John, HRH Prince Harry and HRH Prince William on stage during The Concert For Diana held at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007 in London. The concert marked the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana' s death with an event to celebrate her life.
(Image credit: Photo by Jon Furniss / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Harry is once again getting involved in legal action against the publishers of the Daily Mail, but this time, he has backup.

The Duke of Sussex is joining forces with Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Elizabeth Hurley, and campaigner Doreen Lawrence, in taking legal action against Associated Newspapers, according to a press release shared by royal reporter Omid Scobie on Twitter.

The release—which, according to Harper's Bazaar was shared via Hamlins LLP, a law firm that represents both Prince Harry and Sadie Frost—details the accusation the group is making, which they believe constitute "abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy."

They list the following alleged actions as the reason for this lawsuit:

"The hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes

"The commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place

"The payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information

"The impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception

"The accessing of bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation."

Explaining this group of prominent's people's decision to join forces, the release adds, "They have now therefore banded together to uncover the truth, and to hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today."

Prince Harry previously filed a libel claim against Associated Newspapers in February 2021, over the issue of his security detail while in the U.K., and settled a suit against the Mail on Sunday back in February 2021.

His wife Meghan Markle also won a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday in 2021. The issue of privacy has been at the center of all of these claims.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.