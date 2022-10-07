Prince Harry Joins Elton John and Other Celebrities in a Lawsuit Against Associated Newspapers

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry is once again getting involved in legal action against the publishers of the Daily Mail, but this time, he has backup.

The Duke of Sussex is joining forces with Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Elizabeth Hurley, and campaigner Doreen Lawrence, in taking legal action against Associated Newspapers, according to a press release shared by royal reporter Omid Scobie on Twitter.

The release—which, according to Harper's Bazaar was shared via Hamlins LLP, a law firm that represents both Prince Harry and Sadie Frost—details the accusation the group is making, which they believe constitute "abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy."

They list the following alleged actions as the reason for this lawsuit:

"The hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes

"The commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place

"The payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information

"The impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception

"The accessing of bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation."

Explaining this group of prominent's people's decision to join forces, the release adds, "They have now therefore banded together to uncover the truth, and to hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today."

Prince Harry previously filed a libel claim against Associated Newspapers in February 2021, over the issue of his security detail while in the U.K., and settled a suit against the Mail on Sunday back in February 2021.

His wife Meghan Markle also won a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday in 2021. The issue of privacy has been at the center of all of these claims.