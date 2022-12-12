Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Filmed Their Netflix Doc in a $33 Million Montecito Mansion, But It's Not Theirs

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple gives interviews against the backdrop of a gorgeous luxury house.

But if you were wondering whether this was them giving us a new look into their sprawling Montecito home, you might be disappointed to hear that these interviews were actually filmed a nine-minute drive away from where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their children.

The Mail on Sunday reports that the setting in question is the house at 888 Lilac Drive in the Sussexes' adopted hometown, which is currently on the market for a cool $33.5 million. By contrast, the royal couple's mansion—ahem, I mean "humble cottage"—costs $14 million.

The Lilac Drive house's listing reads, "Vast ocean views, flat grounds, luxe amenities, and incredible design coalesce at this iconic Montecito estate. With an address that embodies good fortune and prosperity, 888 Lilac was exquisitely executed to embody the California Dream at its finest."

The property comes with a controversy of its own, as one of its past owners was charged with fundraising fraud and reached a settlement in that case in 2014.

That aside, it's undeniable the house is an impressive piece of property, but it's not like the Sussexes' own house is a horrible place to live. I mean, it has 16 bathrooms, for crying out loud.

The royal spouses aren't embarrassed by their home, either, as they've given us glimpses into it via their Oprah interview and the duchess' 40th birthday video, for instance. It just seems like someone involved in the production thought this other house fit better for their purposes. It's allowed!