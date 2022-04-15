Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen to "Clear the Air"
"After everything that has gone on, it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor...'
The prodigal royals—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—returned to the United Kingdom for a brief visit on their way to The Netherlands for the Invictus Games. It was really more of a pit stop, actually, but it did reportedly include a brief meeting with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for a chat. The Sussexes' catch-up with Charles and the queen was apparently an opportunity to clear up some of that family awkwardness that everyone and their mom on both sides of the Atlantic is still talking about.
According to a royal expert speaking to the Mirror, Meghan and Harry's short visit to Windsor was a chance to "clear the air" and an "olive branch."
"After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor," royal commenter Ingrid Seward said.
The phrase "everything that has gone on," is doing quite a bit of heavy lifting here, as the royal rift only seems to have gotten more pronounced with time. What started with a lot of tabloid ugliness in the run-up to Meghan and Harry's wedding and eventually led to the couple's burn-it-all-down interview now seems to evolved into a constant atmosphere of low-simmering tension. Families, right?
Part of the reason for the Sussexes' long absence from the U.K. has to do with Prince Harry's lawsuit against the British government, who have not guaranteed the family police protection when they are in the country, per BBC.
We don't know what was said in the "secret" meeting, though it apparently did not include Prince William and Kate Middleton, which another royal expert, Robert Jobson, called "significant," according to the Mirror. "The fact that Charles agreed to see his youngest son and daughter-in-law a short notice shows what we all knew: that he of course loves them. The big question was over trust," Jobson said.
Kathleen Walsh is a freelance writer and editor whose work focuses on culture, dating, and feminism and especially where all three intersect. Her writing can be found in the New York Times, InStyle, Teen Vogue, and more.
-
Meghan Markle Is Glowing in a White Power Suit in The Netherlands
It's giving feminism.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
These 2022 Hair Trends Are About to Be Everywhere
It’s all about retro cuts and red hues.
By Samantha Holender
-
For These Ukrainian Women Their Weapon Is Information
By collecting cell phone video straight from the front lines, Dattalion shows the unfiltered horrors of the war.
By Maria Ricapito
-
Meghan Markle Is Glowing in a White Power Suit in The Netherlands
It's giving feminism.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Meghan Markle Will Attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Spokesperson Confirms
It's her first time back in Europe since the Sussexes gave up their royal duties.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Once Joked That Doing Princess Charlotte's Hair Is a "Nightmare"
Classic dad move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Skipped Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding
The Cambridges sent a sweet note to the Beckhams declining the invitation.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
COVID-19 Left the Queen Feeling "Very Tired and Exhausted," She Said
The queen spoke to hospital staff in honor of the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Princess Charlotte Is "Very Into the Arts and Acting"
The little princess could follow in her aunt Meghan's footsteps as an actress.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Queen Elizabeth Carried a Sentimental Tribute to Prince Philip at His Memorial Service
The queen kept a photo of her and Philip as newlyweds in her purse.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Prince Charles and Prince William Were "Very Angry" Prince Harry Called Them "Trapped"
"They were both very angry about that, both Charles and William."
By Kathleen Walsh