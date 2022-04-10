Tina Brown: Prince William “Disgusted” At Meghan Markle’s “Attack” on Kate Middleton in Oprah Interview

Just in case you don’t remember (although how could you forget?), one of the many explosive moments in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sitdown with Oprah Winfrey last year was the moment where Meghan said it was Kate who made her cry—and not the other way around, as was previously reported—during a bridesmaid dress fitting in the leadup to Meghan’s 2018 wedding. (She also shared details of Kate’s subsequent apology, calling the Duchess of Cambridge a “good person.”)

But, according to royal expert Tina Brown, whose new book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and the Turmoil, is out April 26, taking a private issue like this public “disgusted” Prince William, mostly because Meghan knew Kate couldn’t respond back, she told the Telegraph, via the Mirror .

Brown, who was a friend of William’s mother, Princess Diana, said relations could potentially get even worse after Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir is released later this year. Though she believes Harry won’t disparage the Queen or Kate—Brown said he is “very fond” of his sister-in-law—she believes Harry will use the book to “go after” father Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, who Brown said Harry “can’t stand.”

“William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate, because she can’t answer back,” Brown told the Telegraph. “But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out.”

Meghan brought up the bridesmaid dress fitting incident to Oprah because she marks that as “when everything changed, really,” the Duchess of Sussex said about her royal life and public perception, specifically in the media.

“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do, but that happened to me,” she said in the interview.