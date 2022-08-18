Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Planning to Renew Their Vows? The Rumor Mill Thinks So

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Well, well, well.

If you didn't quite get your fix during royal wedding szn 2k18, it's possible you may be in luck. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently rumored to be planning an American vow renewal—but all we have to rely on right now is one anonymous source, so maybe don't stock up on confetti quite yet.

An unnamed insider told heat that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a "woke ceremony in America," which is perhaps our first clue that this rumor may not be entirely founded. I mean, I don't think I've heard the word "woke" spoken in anything but a mocking tone since maybe 2017?

Anyway, the source continued, "They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite."

Of course, if the rumor did turn out to be true, the first question on everyone's lips would be whether or not the duke and duchess' estranged family members would be invited.

"Meghan’s mum Doria will be on the list, but she’ll be the only family member," the source said.

"Then there will be a handful of their close U.S. friends—like Katherine and David [Foster], Janina [Gavankar], possibly Priyanka and Nick Jonas—but, obviously, it’ll all depend on their schedules.

"There’ll be roles for the kids and they’ll write their own vows. The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon."

So why exactly does the source believe the Sussexes want to do this?

"Things are going to be beyond hectic with the docuseries and other priorities," they said. "They’ll make the time, though, and they’re both super-excited to do this.

"They’re more in love now than ever, and proud of everything they’ve got through together these past four years. Saying their vows again is a beautiful way to underline that."

The royal couple married in May 2018 in Windsor, England, but after their lives as senior royals became too much for them, they decided to step down and relocate to the duchess' native United States.

"Harry will always respect and have a special affinity towards the country of his birth, and both he and Meghan treasure the memory of their U.K. wedding, despite the dramas that ended up overshadowing it," the source added.

We'll just have to see whether the lovebirds do intend to renew their vows after all.