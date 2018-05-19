Today's Top Stories
Harry and Meghan Just Exchanged Their Wedding Vows, and They're So Different from Kate and William's

They looked so in love the whole time.

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite the week—but it's ending in a happily ever moment, as they've now made their lifelong promises to each other at the altar in Windsor Castle. While they've been breaking a lot of royal wedding-day protocols, they did decide to exchange the traditional wedding vows, like Kate Middleton and Prince William did in 2011.

They started by saying their "I dos," or rather "I wills" before the sermon.

And then they exchanged rings. Harry opted for a Welsh gold band for Meghan (keeping with tradition). And Harry will also wear a ring, which was not required of him. Harry's ring is a platinum band with a textured finish.

Like Kate, Meghan—who had been reportedly practicing her vows repeatedly so she wouldn't mess up—omitted the words "to obey." Princess Diana was the first to leave out those words when she married Prince Charles, and it was the biggest moment from their wedding.

But one thing we noticed was that Meghan was much louder than Kate during her portion of the vows. Watch Kate and William exchange vows, below, for comparison.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

