Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day in 2018 was, obviously, a global affair. The celebrity-studded, royalty-filled event was watched by millions of people around the world, and marked the occasion on which the last unmarried royal of the current generation had completed an important step toward maturity. Obviously no one had an idea then of the drama and world-shaking choices that would come—namely, Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from royal duties not two years later, moving to California and changing the Palace forever. But that was later! This was their wedding day, and according to a reporter who covered it, the vibes were steamy.

In a video for the UK paper The Telegraph, associate editor and longtime royal correspondent Camilla Tominey sat down to reflect on her experiences covering the big day in-person. She had definitely earned her spot at Windsor: Tominey had actually broken the story of Harry and Meghan dating in the first place. “It was kind of the culmination of quite a few years’ work, in the sense that we had broken the story of their relationship,” she said. “So it was October 2016 when I managed to glean that Harry was going out with this woman called Meghan Markle who was an American actress, and that was quite a significant scoop for me and for the newspaper. And then to see it evolve into this extremely serious relationship that then led to marriage at Windsor Castle obviously sort of completed the circle of that particular relationship with Prince Harry.”

Tominey discussed learning about Meghan Markle, noting that even before dating Harry, she was a glamorous actress in the U.S. with a long list of charity work to her name, including with UN. In other words, she was a real catch. “I think the feeling was that even though he was one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, there was this sense that Prince Harry was massively punching above his weight,” she said.

As for the wedding day itself, the vibes were as immaculate in real life as they looked on TV. “I think you get goosebumps as soon as the bride appears, because no one knows what she’s going to be wearing,” said Tominey, who was reporting for NBC from in front of Windsor Castle. “This sense of seeing her in all of her finery is a kind of ‘take a breath’ moment. I mean, when the carriage came past I ran downstairs to see it, because I wanted to see it with my own eyes.”

That location also gave Tominey an extra close perspective on the couple’s energy around one another. “Journalistically and just from human nature, you’re very much tuned into some of the body language and it was really clear this sense to which the couple were totally besotted with one another, and that really came across in the church,” she said. “That chemistry between them provided goosebumps, because it’s really clear that they were deeply in love with each other.”

So if you were one of the millions of people who tuned into the wedding of Harry and Meghan, rest assured that no camera trickery was involved: They really were that excited to get married.