Prince Harry’s Forthcoming Book Will ‘Shake the Monarchy to the Core,’ Friend Says

By year’s end, lest we forget, we will have a Prince Harry-penned memoir that, according to the Mirror , will “shake the monarchy to the core.”

In particular, Harry’s feelings about his stepmother Camilla will be laid bare in “the no holds barred memoir,” the Mirror said, pointing out that Harry has so far not made a public comment about Camilla’s future as Queen Consort and that his silence “speaks volumes,” according to a friend of Harry’s who said the prince is still not close to Camilla.

“Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship,” the friend said. “There were big problems at the start, but as Harry and his brother William aged and matured, things got better, and they can now coexist as adults. They were never close with her and they still aren’t.”

Harry’s book – scheduled to be published at the end of the year – will address his childhood, his time in the military, and his marriage to Meghan Markle. And, Harry’s friend said, he will address family matters in personal detail.

“He has got lots to say about it,” the friend said. “People think he’s keeping a low profile to respect the family, but it’s not that. He’s writing a book. He’s got a multi-million-pound book deal and he’s keeping a lot of his opinions for that. The memoir deal states that it should include personal details of personal and family arrangements. And it will be a really intimate take on his feelings about his family and what has gone in the breakdown of the relationship.”

In his own words, Harry shared in a statement his motivations for writing the book, saying “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Including truth that might ruffle feathers, Harry’s friend told the Mirror.

“If they think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken,” the friend said. “Just wait for the book to come out, because that will shake the monarchy to the core.”