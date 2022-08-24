Prince William Will Drive the Cambridge Kids to Their New School, Apparently

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After months of anticipation, we finally know for sure where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been enrolled for the coming school year.

As the Cambridge family prepares to move to their new home in Windsor, Adelaide Cottage, they have formally announced that the royal children will attend Lambrook School, which is just a 15-minute drive from Adelaide.

As has been their M.O. since they began parenting, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to be directly involved in their children's schooling.

The Sun reports that Prince William will be driving the kids to school, although Kate Middleton will probably take over on some days.

"The decision to move to Windsor was always about putting the children first," a palace source told the publication. "Both William and Catherine are very keen to do the school run."

The Cambridges have famously insisted on bringing George and Charlotte to school themselves since the two started at Thomas's Battersea in London. They've also been known to bring their children to casual events such as a pizza party for one of Charlotte's classmates.

It's this super-involved approach to parenting that has caused commentators to claim that the royal couple is adopting "the Middleton way" when it comes to raising their children.

Although driving kids to school may not sound like going the extra mile, other royals would have been more likely to have drivers do it instead, and I'm sure George, Charlotte and Louis appreciate the effort their parents make for them.

As for where they'll be leaving them, Lambrook is a private "prep" school where the little Cambridges will—among other things—get to pet rabbits and pigs on the reg, and/or learn to play cricket or golf. Just casual things, then.