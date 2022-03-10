Prince William Accompanied Princess Charlotte to a Pizza Party for One of Her Friends' Birthdays
Just regular dad things.
I'm kind of obsessed with the Royal Family doing normal-people things. It just goes to show, even people who live their lives between palaces and Getty Images like to, oh I don't know, Netflix and chill perhaps? ("Chill" literally means chill here, OK, don't get any ideas.)
Take for example that time the Cambridges were spotted tucking into burgers and fries at a local pub in Norfolk. Or the fact that the Sussexes reportedly can't get enough of In-n-Out Burger.
What all of this means is that the royal children, thankfully, aren't being raised exclusively on a diet of simple fish à la their great-grandmother, or of lobster and caviar à la what my peanut brain pictures when it hears "royal foods."
Under these circumstances, Princess Charlotte was recently allowed to attend one her classmates' birthday parties, which was held at a pizzeria Il Pagliaccio (that's "the clown" not "the palace," which would have been funnier) in Fulham, London.
Italian newspaper La Stampa shared footage of Prince William accompanying his daughter to the restaurant. He later came back to pick up her up, according to the Daily Mail. So, just normal dad things, then. It's just, all of this wouldn't be newsworthy at all if one didn't expect the royals to just have their nannies do all of this stuff. It's really nice that the Cambridges make a point to spend these everyday occasions with their kids.
By the way, if you must know, Princess Charlotte apparently gifted her friend a large pink paper-wrapped present.
The restaurant's owner, Teo Catino, revealed he shaked the duke's hand and boldly asked him for a selfie (the royal obviously said no).
Another lovely detail in this story is that Princess Diana used to patronize Il Pagliaccio. "When she returned from her gymnastics sessions in a gym not far from here, Lady Diana stopped by me, always together with her bodyguards, and ordered margherita and pizza with salami," Catino said. "And then off home to eat them with the two children."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
