Prince William and Kate Middleton Showed Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community During Pride Month
They highlighted a mental health charity.
Prince William and Kate Middleton showed support for the LGBTQIA+ community on the occasion of Pride Month, sharing an Instagram post that highlights British mental health charity Shout. The organization makes a point of supporting LGBTQIA+ people's mental health.
"This #PrideMonth, we are highlighting @giveusashoutinsta and the incredible work they are doing in support of the LGBTQIA+ community," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote.
"Over the past year, Shout have supported more than 150,000 LGBTQIA+ texters here in the UK.
"If you’re ever in the need of a conversation, Shout are there 24/7"
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Issues that concern LGBTQIA+ people aren't an area of focus for the Cambridges' charitable work, but the duke and duchess have expressed their support for the community in several ways in the past.
They visited the U.S. Embassy in London in 2016, in the aftermath of the Orlando shooting at Pulse nightclub. They wrote in the book of condolences there, "With our deepest condolences and with our thoughts and prayers to all those affected."
Prince William also visited the Albert Kennedy Trust in London in 2019 to learn about the issue of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness.
There, he was asked how he would react if any one of his three children were to come out as gay or queer.
"Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well," he said (via People). "I think, you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think—obviously absolutely fine by me."
More recently, the duke also praised soccer player Jake Daniels' courageous decision to publicly come out as gay.
Although the LGBTQIA+ cause isn't one of the Cambridges' main causes, they do a lot of work around issues that greatly affect the community, notably on mental health, early years, and homelessness.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
