Prince William and Kate Middleton Honor Cancer Campaigner Dame Deborah James After Her Passing
James sadly died of bowel cancer at 40.
Dame Deborah James, a journalist and campaigner who stole the U.K. and the world's hearts with her work as the Bowel Babe, sadly passed away on June 28 at the age of 40.
James had been diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer in 2016, and went on to raise awareness for the disease through her podcast and media appearances, raise funds for charity, pen the aptly named memoir slash self-help book F*** You Cancer (opens in new tab), and generally make bowel cancer "sexy," in her own words.
Along with millions of people in the U.K. and beyond, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were devastated to hear the news of James' passing. They honored her with their words on Twitter.
"We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones," they wrote.
"Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C"
We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones. Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & CJune 29, 2022
In the months before her death, Prince William had conferred James with her damehood in recognition of her amazing work.
The prince visited James at home to present the award to her, and has previously commented on what a beautiful occasion it was.
"I was very honored to be able to speak to her, it felt like a very personal family moment... it was a glorious day as well," he said (via the Independent).
Commenting on the family's champagne celebration, the duke painted a beautiful picture of James' lightheartedness and humor.
"She was saying basically, 'I can now drink, I can now drink, this is brilliant.'
"She was triple parked and she kept making a joke about how many drinks she could get lined up in front of her."
While announcing James' death on Instagram, the person posting shared James' life advice, and you're going to want to heed it. "Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope," she said. "And finally, check your poo—it could just save your life."
A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Halsey Shuts Down Fans Who Left Phoenix Concert During Pro-Choice Speech
The singer responded with a clever tweet.
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
Your Complete Guide to Investing
The secret’s out: You can’t save your way to wealth. To build true wealth for yourself, you need to invest. Whether you need a 101 on investing for beginners or action plans to elevate your portfolio, money up with Marie Claire to boost your net worth.
By Tanya Benedicto Klich
-
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Cast: Your Guide
A new set of superheroes are going up against the beloved Umbrellas.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry a Feminist, Expresses Fear for Women's Safety Over Roe v. Wade Being Struck Down
The duchess spoke to Gloria Steinem about it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Filmed Shouting at a Photographer Who Interrupted a Cambridge Family Bike Ride
The photographer was in breach of Kensington Palace privacy policy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Helped the Crown Princess of Greece With Her Wedding Dress as They Posed for a Portrait
Guest of honor, much???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's "Polo Wife" Delfina Blaquier Praises Duchess' "Big Heart" on Instagram
She's setting the record straight.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited Oprah at Home, Sparking Second Interview Rumors
But like, it was probably just a friendly visit.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Called the Family of Uvalde Victim to Check In, Weeks After School Shooting
It was a truly meaningful gesture.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Princess Diana and Duchess Camilla's Birth Charts Predicted Compatibility With Prince Charles: Astrologer
Diana and Camilla share the same sun sign.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Is "Frantically" Trying to Repair Princes William and Harry's Bond, Reportedly
Good for her!
By Iris Goldsztajn