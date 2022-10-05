Prince William and Princess Kate Might Inherit Frogmore House in Windsor

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince William and Princess Kate are... not short on property right about now.
Before receiving their Prince and Princess of Wales titles, they had already claimed an apartment in Kensington Palace as their own, as well as a country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, plus a "secret" third home in Scotland, reportedly.
Then, just a few days before the Queen's sad passing, they moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is a "modest" four-bedroom home—at least by the Royal Family's standards.
But soon after Prince Charles became King Charles III, there was talk of the new Wales family moving into Windsor Castle—which the monarch apparently thinks is more suited to their newly elevated status—though William and Kate are said to want to delay such a move to avoid adding even more upheaval to their children's lives.
Now, though, it appears they might have another option should they want it: Charles is reportedly thinking about giving his eldest son and his family the stunning Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate, according to The Sun. (FYI, this is not the Sussexes' Frogmore Cottage, though it was the setting for Harry and Meghan's wedding reception.
It's difficult to imagine that the Waleses would move anytime soon, but it's very possible they would prefer the stunning Frogmore House to Windsor Castle proper should that decision need to be made.
"Nothing is set in stone," however, a source told the Daily Mail (via The Sun).
"These are decisions the prince does not have to make yet."
Well, good luck to him, then!
