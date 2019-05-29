For the next three days, Frogmore House is open to the public, and royal fans have been sharing their experience.

The house juuuuust overlooks Frogmore Cottage, which is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their son Archie.

Privacy concerns are a big deal for the couple, who were forced to move out of their Oxfordshire home due to invasive helicopter photos.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (not to mention their fabulous son Archie Harrison) have their primary residence at Frogmore Cottage, which is never open for visitors, ever. Frogmore House, on the other hand, which is apparently right next door, is open to the public a few days a year. Yesterday, the House opened for visitors between then and the 30th, and royal fans (unsurprisingly) took the opportunity to peer over at what they could see of the Cottage, and documented their experiences on social media and elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, "Visitors claimed they could walk right past the couple's gate—and people were said to have been taking photographs of the cottage despite police warnings advising them not to." I've been to Windsor Castle while Meghan's wedding dress was on display, and I spotted this happening a bit too, despite security guards taking very good care to make sure people didn't.

Apparently someone wrote on Twitter, "Couple of windows open and two shiny cars out front so someone’s there. Mad how close you can get." So apparently this is about as near as a member of the public can get to Frogmore Cottage without actually being there. Considering that Harry and Meghan take their privacy really seriously, including taking photo service Splash News to court for taking photos of their Oxfordshire home, they (or their security team) have probably been alerted to this.

The same user added, "Although how they’re getting Archie to sleep under this flight path is beyond me. Absolute racket." Lol to that editorializing, right there. Also, according to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan apparently investing in some sound-proofing, which sounds like it was a good idea.

Here's a general, far-away view of the cottage, which is probably about as much as tourists could see as well:

Other tourists raved about how gorgeous the whole area is and that they can see why Harry and Meghan decided to move there. I would loooove to go visit (and leave the camera at home, of course). I bet the gardens are spectacular.

