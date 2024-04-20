Prince William Attends an Event By Himself One Day After Returning to Royal Duties

One day after officially returning to his royal duties, Prince William was seen attending an event by himself as he is reportedly feeling "immense" pressure while his wife, Kate Middleton, continues to undergo cancer treatments.

On April 19, Prince William was seen at a memorial service for Major Mike Sadler held at Hereford Cathedral in Hereford, England. The service was in honor of the World War II veteran and last original member of the elite Special Air Service (SAS), People reports.



According to the same report, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed that the Prince of Wales was in attendance to honor the soldier, who died in January 2024 at 103 years of age.

Prince William attended the event solo, just one day after he returned to his official royal engagements since Middleton made her shocking March 22 announcement that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

For his first official outing as the Prince of Wales, William volunteered on behalf of the charity Surplus to Supper in Sunbary-on-Thames, Surrey, helping to load food, cook in the kitchen and distribute meals.

"On the road with @surplustosupper as they deliver freshly-cooked meals to local projects," the Princes and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account posted in addition to a video of Prince William in action. "10 tonnes of surplus food is prepared and distributed by the brilliant volunteers at Surplus To Supper every week—a pleasure to join them today."

According to The Sun, William made a touching promise in regards to his his wife after volunteer Rachel Candappa handed him two get well soon cards addressed to both Kate and William’s father, King Charles , who is also battling cancer.

“Thank you. You are very kind," he said after receiving the cards. When Candappa told the Prince of Wales to look after Middleton, he reportedly placed his left hand on her shoulder and said: “I will."

Prior to his official return to royal duties, the Prince and Princess of Wales—along with their three children, Prince George , Princess Charlotte , and Prince Louis —were spending time away from the public eye at their country home, Anmer Hall.

Recently, the kids returned to their studies at Lambrook School following the end of their Easter break.

While the prince was able to spend time with his family while taking a break from his royal obligations, it hasn't been easy for him to weather the storm of watching both his father and his wife undergo cancer treatments.