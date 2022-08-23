Princess Anne Has a Pretty Unusual Food Preference, According to a Former Royal Footman

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The British royals definitely don't lead a normal life, but when it comes to their food preferences, they're not exactly the most adventurous.
The Queen, for instance, likes toast with marmalade and plain fresh fish.
But her only daughter brings a little intrigue into the fold, with a truly bizarre food preference.
"Princess Anne was lovely," former royal footman Steven Kaye recalls in a Q&A with Slingo (opens in new tab), before launching into a story that sets the Princess Royal apart in his mind (and yours, forever).
"A funny story for you: Once the chefs had cleaned up in the kitchen, you’d go and get things for breakfast and there would always be a bunch of bananas literally on the side that were black, they were left to rot, they were never put away in the fridge," Kaye says.
You see where this is going. "I remember asking who they were for and it turns out the Princess Royal only eats black bananas—the royal chef had strict instructions to serve them overripe," Kaye concludes.
Princess Anne... What? Why?
Anyway, I thought this was amusing, and thought you might enjoy it too.
If you'd like another story, here's one that Kaye shared about the Queen forgetting her manners during a hunting lunch.
"The Queen walks in, she has a pheasant in one hand and a gun in the other, she puts them in the corner, puts the dogs in this pen and I’ve made her a gin and dubonnet—it’s one part gin, two parts dubonnet and an ice and a slice, she’d always have one of those at five o’clock—and what I found interesting is that she sat with her elbows on the table as she was eating. I just didn’t expect that," Kaye recalls.
"You’ve always had that etiquette rule, 'elbows off the table,' but if it’s good enough for the Queen, then it’s good enough for all of us. I think it’s her way of making her guests feel relaxed. She’d always sit there and pick at the food with her elbows on the table. But she would never do that at a state banquet, obviously." Phew!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry May Well Come Back to the U.K. "In a New Role" When Charles Is King, His Former Protection Officer Says
Could you see this happening?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Favorite Residence Probably Won't Surprise You
Can you guess which it is?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
One of the Queen's Corgis Used to Bite Staff's Ankles, Former Royal Footman Reveals
Among other canine revelations.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry May Well Come Back to the U.K. "In a New Role" When Charles Is King, His Former Protection Officer Says
Could you see this happening?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Favorite Residence Probably Won't Surprise You
Can you guess which it is?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
One of the Queen's Corgis Used to Bite Staff's Ankles, Former Royal Footman Reveals
Among other canine revelations.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana Documentary Makers Defend Their Inclusion of Her 'Panorama' Interview Despite Prince William's Disapproval
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor Has Been Working at a Garden Center This Summer
I love this life for her??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is in Mozambique: What We Know of the Surprise Conservation Trip
He's there as the president of African Parks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Is Scheduled to Visit New York City in September Ahead of the Earthshot Prize
!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Planning to Renew Their Vows? The Rumor Mill Thinks So
Let's wait for more substantial proof, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn