Princess Anne Makes Another Public Appearance as She Continues to Recover From Horse-Related Injury

Princess Anne is making another rare public appearance following her horse-related accident that left her hospitalized.

On July 19, King Charles' sister visited the Worcestershire Royal Hospital to formally open the facility's new emergency department. The previously scheduled event was followed by a second outing—a trip to the agricultural showground in Malvern, Worcestershire, which according to People is only about an hour away from Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

The back-to-back public outings follow a slew of recently canceled appearances by the royal, who is still recovering from a horse-related accident that left her hospitalized and reportedly struggling with momentary memory loss.

According to the same report from People, Princess Anne "canceled some upcoming planned outings to Scotland and Norfolk, England, next week following medical advice to take a more measured approach to her return to full-time work."

Princess Anne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On June 23, Princess Anne suffered what Buckingham Palace described at the time as "minor injuries and a concussion" after she was involved in an "incident at the Gatcombe Park estate."

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the palace said in a written statement at the time of the incident. "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

During her first public following the incident—a visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College—Princess Anne said she couldn't "remember a single thing about" the accident, according to the Daily Mail .

The accident and the royal's temporary memory loss reportedly shook her daughter, Zara Tindall, " to the core."

“This is exactly what Zara’s been worried about happening for years now, but her mom hasn’t had a chance to slow down with everyone else falling apart,” a source told OK at the time, referring to both King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Princess Anne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to People, Princess Anne is "continuing with her rest and recuperation and will only carry out public royal duties when her medical team recommends that it is safe and comfortable for her to do so."