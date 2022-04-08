Princess Charlotte Is "Very Into the Arts and Acting"
The little princess could follow in her aunt Meghan's footsteps as an actress.
Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle may have more in common than just their royal relatives. According to a source speaking to Us Weekly, Prince William and Kate Middleton's middle child is interested in acting—just like her American aunt. A member of the modern royal family has never become a professional actor, but an actor hadn't become a member of the royal family before the Duchess of Sussex. It's a new day in the British monarchy!
Us Weekly's source says that Charlotte "loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting," and "Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!" Princess Charlotte is, only 6, of course, so there's no telling exactly what she'll be when she grows up. After all, how many 6-year-olds want to grow up to be, well, princesses?
Princess Charlotte's reported penchant for the arts isn't the only trait she shares with Meghan Markle. Also like Meghan as a child, the little princess is apparently an exceptional student and always at the top of her class in reading.
Remember that in addition to being an actor, Meghan is also a talented writer. Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan was also a successful blogger, and she recently published her first children's book, The Bench (opens in new tab). Maybe Princess Charlotte will turn her love of reading into a future career (or at least hobby) in writing?
Kathleen Walsh is a freelance writer and editor whose work focuses on culture, dating, and feminism and especially where all three intersect. Her writing can be found in the New York Times, InStyle, Teen Vogue, and more.
