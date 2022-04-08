Princess Charlotte Is "Very Into the Arts and Acting"

Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle may have more in common than just their royal relatives. According to a source speaking to Us Weekly, Prince William and Kate Middleton's middle child is interested in acting—just like her American aunt. A member of the modern royal family has never become a professional actor, but an actor hadn't become a member of the royal family before the Duchess of Sussex. It's a new day in the British monarchy!

Us Weekly's source says that Charlotte "loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting," and "Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!" Princess Charlotte is, only 6, of course, so there's no telling exactly what she'll be when she grows up. After all, how many 6-year-olds want to grow up to be, well, princesses?

(Image credit: Getty)

Princess Charlotte's reported penchant for the arts isn't the only trait she shares with Meghan Markle. Also like Meghan as a child, the little princess is apparently an exceptional student and always at the top of her class in reading.

Remember that in addition to being an actor, Meghan is also a talented writer. Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan was also a successful blogger, and she recently published her first children's book, The Bench (opens in new tab). Maybe Princess Charlotte will turn her love of reading into a future career (or at least hobby) in writing?