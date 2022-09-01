Prince Harry, Elton John and More Pay Tribute to Princess Diana 25 Years After Her Tragic Death

The princess is unforgettable.

Sir Elton John, HRH Prince Harry and HRH Prince William on stage during The Concert For Diana held at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007 in London. The concert marked the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana' s death with an event to celebrate her life.
(Image credit: Photo by Jon Furniss / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

It's hard to believe that Princess Diana died 25 years ago, but Aug. 31 marked that tragic anniversary.

As expected, people around the world—both those who were close to her and those who only knew her from her picture in the papers—paid tribute to the late beloved princess.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

Prince Harry went first, a few days before the anniversary, when he played in the Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen.

In his speech, the Duke of Sussex explained that he and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded Sentebale in honor of their respective mothers, and that the name means "forget-me-not" in Sesotho, a nod to Diana's favorite flower.

"Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten," the prince said (via Today). "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it."

Elton John at Princess Diana's Funeral

(Image credit: Photo by Peter Turnley / Getty)

Then there was Sir Elton John, who knew Diana during her life and who sang "Candle in the Wind" at her funeral. He posted a very joyful photo of the two of them together on Instagram and wrote, "You will always be missed."

Then there's Charles, Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, who simply posted a photo of the flag on top of their childhood home, Althorp, flying at half-mast. This is a traditional way to pay respects to someone who has passed. The earl shared the photo without comment.

And last but certainly not least, there were the crowds that gathered outside Kensington Palace in London (the princess' former home) and in Paris (the city where she lost her life), comforting one another, laying wreaths, photographs, flowers and mementos to celebrate Diana's short but impactful life.

A well-wisher lays flowers outside Kensington Palace in London on the 25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales. Princess Diana of Wales died at Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital in Paris in the early hours of 31 August 1997 following a fatal car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel. In remembrance of the late princess, people pay tribute every year on her death anniversary

(Image credit: Photo by SOPA Images / Getty)

Well-wishers pay their respect outside Kensington Palace in London on the 25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales. Princess Diana of Wales died at Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital in Paris in the early hours of 31 August 1997 following a fatal car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel. In remembrance of the late princess, people pay tribute every year on her death anniversary.

(Image credit: Photo by SOPA Images / Getty)

25th Anniversary of Death Of Diana, Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Photo by Kiran Ridley / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)
  • (opens in new tab)

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.