Prince Harry, Elton John and More Pay Tribute to Princess Diana 25 Years After Her Tragic Death

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's hard to believe that Princess Diana died 25 years ago, but Aug. 31 marked that tragic anniversary.
As expected, people around the world—both those who were close to her and those who only knew her from her picture in the papers—paid tribute to the late beloved princess.
Prince Harry went first, a few days before the anniversary, when he played in the Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen.
In his speech, the Duke of Sussex explained that he and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded Sentebale in honor of their respective mothers, and that the name means "forget-me-not" in Sesotho, a nod to Diana's favorite flower.
"Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten," the prince said (via Today). "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it."
Then there was Sir Elton John, who knew Diana during her life and who sang "Candle in the Wind" at her funeral. He posted a very joyful photo of the two of them together on Instagram and wrote, "You will always be missed."
Then there's Charles, Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, who simply posted a photo of the flag on top of their childhood home, Althorp, flying at half-mast. This is a traditional way to pay respects to someone who has passed. The earl shared the photo without comment.
And last but certainly not least, there were the crowds that gathered outside Kensington Palace in London (the princess' former home) and in Paris (the city where she lost her life), comforting one another, laying wreaths, photographs, flowers and mementos to celebrate Diana's short but impactful life.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Could Use Her Old Journal to Reveal Royal Secrets, A Source Has Claimed
I mean, she could—but will she?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Has Started Filming
We have so many questions!
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Worth It: CHI’s Lava Pro Hair Dryer
The CHI Lava Pro is an advanced dryer that offers the latest in technology and design.
By Deena Campbell
-
Meghan Markle Could Use Her Old Journal to Reveal Royal Secrets, A Source Has Claimed
I mean, she could—but will she?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Says She Only Started Being "Treated Like a Black Woman" After She Met Prince Harry
Before then, she was treated like a "mixed woman."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is "Less Altruistic Than Harry, William and Kate," Body Language Expert Says
Still, she has a lot in common with the late Diana.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show a Genuine Interest in People, Just Like Diana Did: Body Language Expert
She would be so proud.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There Was a Fire in Archie's Nursery in South Africa, Despite Reports to the Contrary: Source
Why is there so much to unpack here?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Is Like at 3 Years Old
He sounds like a big personality already.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Hasn't Tried to "Follow in Diana's Footsteps," Says Katie Nicholl
There are differences as well as similarities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Believes Her Americanness Caused Her Problems in the Royal Family
She thinks she was too involved to fit in.
By Iris Goldsztajn