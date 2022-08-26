Prince Harry Takes Home Win at Charity Polo Game in Aspen

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry may have moved across the world, but he regularly gets in touch with his roots by playing polo in the U.S. just as he did in the U.K.

On Aug. 25, the Duke of Sussex once again participated in the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, which this year took place in Aspen, Colorado.

He and his longtime friend and teammate Nacho Figueras won the game, which serves as a fundraiser for the charity Sentebale.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

The prince co-founded the organization, which provides support to "children and youth in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and Covid," according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

In a statement shared by Scobie, Prince Harry said, "Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honor of our mothers's work in HIV, and named after my mum's favorite flower, the 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need."

The duke and Figueras have been friends for many years, and both men's wives—Meghan Markle and Delfina Blaquier—have also formed a sweet bond.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

Taking to Instagram ahead of the event, Blaquier revealed that the duchess would not be in attendance and would be greatly missed.

Alongside a photo of herself hugging Prince Harry, with Markle grinning in the background, she wrote, "So excited for today!! Giving back, helping others, embracing friendships, and empowering our younger generations. I really encourage you to follow @sentebale - The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is held yearly and serves as the single largest fundraising moment for the charity to advance its mission on behalf of young people across Lesotho and Botswana. #SentebaleISPSPolo #PoloForGood - M will miss you today"

Back in June, Blaquier dedicated another Instagram post to the duchess, in which she wrote, "Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new [sic] you the way you are. My sister, my now fellow 'pwife' (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this -

"Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time."