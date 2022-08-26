Prince Harry Takes Home Win at Charity Polo Game in Aspen

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry may have moved across the world, but he regularly gets in touch with his roots by playing polo in the U.S. just as he did in the U.K.
On Aug. 25, the Duke of Sussex once again participated in the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, which this year took place in Aspen, Colorado.
He and his longtime friend and teammate Nacho Figueras won the game, which serves as a fundraiser for the charity Sentebale.
The prince co-founded the organization, which provides support to "children and youth in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and Covid," according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.
In a statement shared by Scobie, Prince Harry said, "Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honor of our mothers's work in HIV, and named after my mum's favorite flower, the 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need."
The duke and Figueras have been friends for many years, and both men's wives—Meghan Markle and Delfina Blaquier—have also formed a sweet bond.
Taking to Instagram ahead of the event, Blaquier revealed that the duchess would not be in attendance and would be greatly missed.
Alongside a photo of herself hugging Prince Harry, with Markle grinning in the background, she wrote, "So excited for today!! Giving back, helping others, embracing friendships, and empowering our younger generations. I really encourage you to follow @sentebale - The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is held yearly and serves as the single largest fundraising moment for the charity to advance its mission on behalf of young people across Lesotho and Botswana. #SentebaleISPSPolo #PoloForGood - M will miss you today"
Back in June, Blaquier dedicated another Instagram post to the duchess, in which she wrote, "Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new [sic] you the way you are. My sister, my now fellow 'pwife' (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this -
"Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry's Memoir Might Be Delayed Again Over "Truth Bombs"
But I want to read it???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4: Everything We Know
The Umbrellas are returning for one more apocalypse.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Finale, Explained
Unpacking all your questions about the second season of the Hulu hit.
By Neha Prakash
-
Prince Harry's Memoir Might Be Delayed Again Over "Truth Bombs"
But I want to read it???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Serena Williams Shared the Cutest Photo With Meghan Markle and Olympia Ohanian
Dawww.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Adopted a Rescue Beagle Named Mamma Mia
Sometimes... when I'm lonely I sit and think about her...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What the Royals' Favorite Takeouts Say About Them, According to a Behavioral Expert
Great, now I'm hungry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Will Princes Charles and William Live at Buckingham Palace During Their Respective Reigns? A Former Royal Footman Weighs In
Let's see!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Will Drive the Cambridge Kids to Their New School, Apparently
Giving new meaning to "royal chauffeur."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Reveals Archie's Room Caught on Fire During the Sussexes' Royal Tour
Terrifying.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
You Need to See Meghan Markle's New Podcast Portrait, If You Haven't Already
STUNNING.
By Iris Goldsztajn