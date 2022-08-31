Meghan Markle Is "Less Altruistic Than Harry, William and Kate," Body Language Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana's tragic death at the age of 36, it's only natural that royal fans would observe how her sons and their wives inscribe themselves in her legacy.
And of course, because the Cambridges and the Sussexes are all their own people, there are both similarities and stark differences—both of which royal commentators tend to pick up on on a weekly basis.
For body language expert Darren Stanton, there is one major difference between Meghan Markle and the rest of the Royal Family, including Princess Diana.
"Meghan tends to be less altruistic than Harry, William and Kate and she isn’t as tactile as they tend to be when she is out making appearances in public," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Casino (opens in new tab).
But that doesn't mean that the Duchess of Sussex doesn't care—she just does it in her own way. "Nevertheless, she supports Harry in his endeavors and shares the same drive to help others," Stanton continues.
"Meghan is similar to Diana in the way she isn’t afraid to show her emotions—particularly when it comes to PDAs with Harry.
"She and Harry often make affectionate gestures towards one another publicly, holding hands, touching each other’s elbows or back—intimate areas to touch."
And as has been observed at length, the Archetypes host does very much still take a page (or a chapter) from Diana's book.
"Meghan also shares Diana’s desires to get involved with humanitarian efforts," Stanton says.
"Both women have shown they deeply care about humanitarian issues. Her capacity to show this same sensitivity and empathy to others is an endearing quality that first caught Harry’s eye about Meghan and no doubt reminded him of his mother.
"This seems to have inspired Harry as we have seen both him and Meghan in recent years stepping forward to support causes close to their hearts."
Indeed, the Sussexes support causes such as environmental justice, paid family leave and vaccine equality.
As for Prince Harry, Stanton believes he shares his late mother's famous warmth and kindness. "He is a very tactile man and, similarly to William, he isn’t afraid to be tactile with the public, give people hugs, and show a hands-on attitude," the expert says.
"Harry also wears his heart very much on his sleeve and when it comes to Diana, you can tell to this day that she is still instrumental in his wellbeing."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
