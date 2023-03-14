There's a Good Reason Princess Kate Didn't Curtsy to King Charles at the Commonwealth Day Service

Some eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Princess Kate didn't curtsy to King Charles at the Commonwealth Day Service in London on March 13.

But before we all start going into a tailspin about what this could possibly mean, it's just a question of simple protocol, OK?

While every member of the Royal Family is expected to curtsy to the King and Queen consort, they only have to do so once a day, the first time they encounter them.

According to OK!, all Kate's lack of gesture towards her father-in-law means is that she presumably hung out with him earlier that day—which won't have been hard to do considering the service started a little before 3 p.m.

There's been a bit of a resurgence of interest in the Princess of Wales curtsying and/or being curtsied to lately, thanks to avid royal fans on TikTok who stitched together footage of these two things happening over the years and promptly went viral.

This tidbit aside, as a reminder, Commonwealth Day is the official day designated for celebrating the Commonwealth of Nations and all its member countries. It typically occurs on the second Monday in March, when a service is held at Westminster Abbey, with senior royals in attendance.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore an elegant ensemble by Erdem, consisting of a peplum jacket and matching skirt, both in navy with a white print. She paired the look with navy pointed pumps, an embellished navy hat, and a Prince of Wales feathers brooch which the King gave her, according to People.