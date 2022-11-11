Princess Kate Gave a Little Boy Her Poppy Pin—Watch the Heartwarming Moment

Kate, the Princess of Wales, focuses much of her charitable work on early years development, which means she often gets to meet and interact with children all over the U.K. and the world.
As a mom of three as well, Princess Kate always seems like a complete natural around kids, as she did during her latest official engagement.
Visiting the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in west London on behalf of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, Kate met a small boy named Akeem, according to the Independent.
In footage of Kate meeting the three-year-old shared by a royal fan on Twitter, Akeem can be seen asking the royal's name.
She tells him, "My name is Catherine," to which he adorably answers, "OK!"
The princess then says, "Nice to meet you!" Pointing to the poppy pin on her lapel, she asks him, "Have you got a poppy?" before adding, "Would you like mine?"
Akeem says he would, which engenders giggles from people off camera. Kate then tells him, "You can have my poppy" as she struggles to get it off her coat. "There you go! See if I can get it out."
Kate then tells the little boy, "It's for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go, that's for you. Look after it! Maybe I'll give it—is your teacher here, or your mommy?"
Someone says Akeem's mom is in fact there, and Kate introduces herself to a little girl who was also there.
People in the U.K. traditionally wear a poppy pin during the month of November, Remembrance month, to honor lives lost in the war.
Posting on Instagram about the visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "A wonderful first visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance this morning, seeing its work and the benefit a holistic approach brings to so many mothers and families.
"Spending some time with new mothers, understanding more about their experiences of mental health and how integrated services are making a real difference in the community."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
