Princess Kate Is the Reason Why Prince William and King Charles Are "Much Closer," Upcoming Biography Reveals

Princess Kate is responsible for the close bond between father King Charles and son Prince William, according to a new biography about the Princess of Wales.

According to an excerpt from Robert Jobson's upcoming book Catherine, The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is a “calming influence” on the whole royal family, especially her husband, Prince William.

The excerpt, obtained by The Daily Mail, claims Middleton is an “instinctive peace-maker,” who has effectively “smoothed the way for William and his father to have a better relationship than they had in the past.

“In recent years, they have become much closer,” a senior source quoted in the biography says of King Charles and Prince William's relationship.

“He also respects his father and his devotion to service, but he feels the fact his father put work first had a detrimental impact on him when he was growing up and didn't help their father/son relationship,” the insider added.

According to the same source, Princess Kate helped her husband see things through his father's perspective.

“(Princess Kate) is somebody who always tries to see both sides of any dispute,” the insider claimed, adding that she is both "emotionally mature" and a "stabilizing influence" on the monarchy and certainly when it comes to her husband and his (at times) tumultuous family relationships.

While the biography highlights how the Princess of Wales has impacted her husband, it also pulls back the curtain on how Prince William has influence his wife, especially in the wake of her cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment.

His influential support was highlighted by Middleton herself, who when announcing her diagnosis told the world that "having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too."

"As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both," she continued at the time.

In the wake of his wife's cancer diagnosis—as well as the onslaught of conspiracy theories following the infamous—doctored Mother's Day photograph of Princess Kate and her children, Prince William reportedly felt "guilty" that he wasn't able to "protect" his wife from the onslaught from the press and social media.

"William will have shown nothing but support and kindness to Kate after this latest setback," the royal expert told OK! at the time.

"William is undoubtedly irritated about what has happened—he won’t be annoyed with Kate, but annoyed that such a ridiculous fuss has been made over nothing and it’s all been pushed right out of proportion.

"He will also feel like this because he promised Kate’s parents that he would protect and look after her, so he’ll feel guilty for any hardships she goes through because all she’s done is fall in love with someone who happened to be a future King."