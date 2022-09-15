Princess Kate Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana With Her Jewelry

Such a beautiful gesture.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall, on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)
Yesterday, Sept. 14, marked another step in the Queen's final journey.

Members of the Royal Family, including Princes William and Harry, walked in procession behind the late monarch's coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall in London.

There, the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service to mark the beginning of the Queen's lying in state, when members of the public can come to pay their respects.

During the service, the family of course looked very emotional, dressed in mourning. Princess Kate drew attention for another reason, however: her touching decision to pay tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana with her choice of jewelry.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the new Princess of Wales wore diamond and pearl drop earrings that used to belong to her predecessor, her late mother-in-law Diana, who wore the same pair repeatedly throughout the years.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a pink dress designed by Catherine Walker and a pearl necklace, smiles as she attends a gala concert at the Melbourne Concert Hall on April 14, 1983 in Melbourne, Australia.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein / Getty)

But of course, this was a ceremony dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, who sadly died last week. To honor her husband's late grandmother, Catherine opted to wear one of the monarch's brooches, which features three silver leaves and which Bazaar reports Elizabeth once wore in 1999 for a state visit to Seoul, South Korea.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The Princess of Wales wore this brooch over an elegant black wool coat, and wore her hair down under a black hat with a netted veil over her eyes.

The prince and princess were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the ceremony, with the Duchess of Sussex also wearing special pearl earrings in tribute of Her Majesty.

