Princess Kate Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana With Her Jewelry

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Yesterday, Sept. 14, marked another step in the Queen's final journey.
Members of the Royal Family, including Princes William and Harry, walked in procession behind the late monarch's coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall in London.
There, the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service to mark the beginning of the Queen's lying in state, when members of the public can come to pay their respects.
During the service, the family of course looked very emotional, dressed in mourning. Princess Kate drew attention for another reason, however: her touching decision to pay tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana with her choice of jewelry.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the new Princess of Wales wore diamond and pearl drop earrings that used to belong to her predecessor, her late mother-in-law Diana, who wore the same pair repeatedly throughout the years.
But of course, this was a ceremony dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, who sadly died last week. To honor her husband's late grandmother, Catherine opted to wear one of the monarch's brooches, which features three silver leaves and which Bazaar reports Elizabeth once wore in 1999 for a state visit to Seoul, South Korea.
The Princess of Wales wore this brooch over an elegant black wool coat, and wore her hair down under a black hat with a netted veil over her eyes.
The prince and princess were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the ceremony, with the Duchess of Sussex also wearing special pearl earrings in tribute of Her Majesty.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Peacock's 'Vampire Academy': Everything We Know
The eagerly anticipated new series is based on Rachel Mead's hit YA books.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
The Best Maxi Skirts for Fall 2022
They're fall 2022's biggest (and longest) trend.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
This Antioxidant-Packed Serum Calms My Temperamental Skin in Minutes
Redness? What redness?
By Samantha Holender
-
The Line for People to Pay Their Respects to the Queen Is Currently Over 4 Miles Long
That's... a lot of miles.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
People Were Outraged That Prince Harry and Meghan Held Hands During Service for the Queen, But Had No Problem With Zara and Mike Tindall Doing the Same
Yup, makes total sense!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Wore Pearl Earrings the Queen Gave Her to Honor the Late Monarch
Jewelry choices are very symbolic.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Oprah Winfrey Suggests There's "An Opportunity for Peacemaking" Between Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family After the Queen's Passing
Whether or not they'll take it is another story.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Video of King Charles Getting Annoyed With a Malfunctioning Pen Is Going Viral
Kings and queens, they're just like us.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout
The whole family finds comfort in furry friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Still Uneasy" in the Royal Family, Royal Expert Says
This is so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Coffin Has Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
A truly historic moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn