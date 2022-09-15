Princess Kate Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana With Her Jewelry

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Yesterday, Sept. 14, marked another step in the Queen's final journey.

Members of the Royal Family, including Princes William and Harry, walked in procession behind the late monarch's coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall in London.

There, the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service to mark the beginning of the Queen's lying in state, when members of the public can come to pay their respects.

During the service, the family of course looked very emotional, dressed in mourning. Princess Kate drew attention for another reason, however: her touching decision to pay tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana with her choice of jewelry.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the new Princess of Wales wore diamond and pearl drop earrings that used to belong to her predecessor, her late mother-in-law Diana, who wore the same pair repeatedly throughout the years.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein / Getty)

But of course, this was a ceremony dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, who sadly died last week. To honor her husband's late grandmother, Catherine opted to wear one of the monarch's brooches, which features three silver leaves and which Bazaar reports Elizabeth once wore in 1999 for a state visit to Seoul, South Korea.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The Princess of Wales wore this brooch over an elegant black wool coat, and wore her hair down under a black hat with a netted veil over her eyes.

The prince and princess were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the ceremony, with the Duchess of Sussex also wearing special pearl earrings in tribute of Her Majesty.