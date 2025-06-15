Pearls Adorned Princess Charlotte's Horseshoe Brooch in a Secret Tribute to a Beloved Royal Relative

Princess Charlotte attended Trooping the Colour 2025 alongside her mother, Kate Middleton, with the pair twinning in aquamarine outfits. The little royal also ensured her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was present at the historic event by wearing a special item referencing the former monarch.

While royal fans felt "sorry" for Prince Louis, who was seemingly scolded by Princess Kate and Prince George at Trooping the Colour, Princess Charlotte's behavior bordered on perfect. Plus, the little princess decided to wear a small horseshoe brooch adorned with pearls, in honor of her late great-grandmother.

The gorgeous item was reportedly a gift from the late Queen to Princess Charlotte. When the little royal attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022, she wore the horseshoe brooch in tribute to the beloved monarch, too.

Queen Elizabeth was known for her extensive brooch collection and her eternal love of horses. Princess Charlotte has since taken up horseback riding, following in the footsteps of the late Queen.

Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch adorned with pearls. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2018, decorated Paralympic equestrian Natasha Baker spoke to Princess Kate about Charlotte's burgeoning love of horses. "I asked her how the children were, and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear," the athlete explained, via the Mirror . "She emphasized that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it."

Princess Charlotte attends Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was previously revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales were excited to introduce their children to horseback riding while they were still young.

"William and Kate were keen to get George on a horse once he was walking confidently," a source told the Daily Mail in December 2015. "George loved his first ride—he was led around a paddock on a rein and shrieked with delight. William and Kate were both there to watch."

Princess Charlotte's horseshoe brooch is the perfect tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.