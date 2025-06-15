Pearls Adorned Princess Charlotte's Horseshoe Brooch in a Secret Tribute to a Beloved Royal Relative
The precious brooch was a special gift from an important person in Charlotte's life.
Princess Charlotte attended Trooping the Colour 2025 alongside her mother, Kate Middleton, with the pair twinning in aquamarine outfits. The little royal also ensured her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was present at the historic event by wearing a special item referencing the former monarch.
While royal fans felt "sorry" for Prince Louis, who was seemingly scolded by Princess Kate and Prince George at Trooping the Colour, Princess Charlotte's behavior bordered on perfect. Plus, the little princess decided to wear a small horseshoe brooch adorned with pearls, in honor of her late great-grandmother.
The gorgeous item was reportedly a gift from the late Queen to Princess Charlotte. When the little royal attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022, she wore the horseshoe brooch in tribute to the beloved monarch, too.
Queen Elizabeth was known for her extensive brooch collection and her eternal love of horses. Princess Charlotte has since taken up horseback riding, following in the footsteps of the late Queen.
Back in 2018, decorated Paralympic equestrian Natasha Baker spoke to Princess Kate about Charlotte's burgeoning love of horses. "I asked her how the children were, and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear," the athlete explained, via the Mirror. "She emphasized that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it."
It was previously revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales were excited to introduce their children to horseback riding while they were still young.
"William and Kate were keen to get George on a horse once he was walking confidently," a source told the Daily Mail in December 2015. "George loved his first ride—he was led around a paddock on a rein and shrieked with delight. William and Kate were both there to watch."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Princess Charlotte's horseshoe brooch is the perfect tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
King Charles Views Kate as a "Huge Asset"
"It bodes well for the future."
-
Why Royal Fans "Feel Sorry" for Prince Louis
Meanwhile, King Charles couldn't stop laughing at his grandson's "cheeky" behavior.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles Zebra Pants With Flip-Flops
Next stop on the tour: her elegant wedding venue in the South of France.
-
Royal Expert Says King Charles Views Kate Middleton as a "Huge Asset" and Gave Her a "Powerful" Trooping the Colour Role
"It bodes well for the future."
-
Royal Fans "Feel Sorry" for Prince Louis After He's Told Off by Kate Middleton and Prince George for Two Very Different Reasons
Meanwhile, King Charles couldn't stop laughing at his grandson's "cheeky" behavior.
-
Body Language Expert Reveals Kate Middleton Can't "Mask Her Emotions" at Trooping the Colour 2025
"We also saw William...mirroring the same emotions as Kate."
-
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Outfit Features a Special Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Catherine made sure the late monarch's presence was felt at the prestigious event.
-
Yes, Prince Louis and Prince George Are Having a Ball at Trooping the Colour 2025
Their matching outfits are simply the icing on the cake.
-
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Showcase Their Mother-Daughter Style at Trooping the Colour 2025
The little princess twinned with her mom in the best way.
-
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in a Catherine Walker Coat Dress at Trooping the Colour 2025
The Princess of Wales even wore the same designer as her late mother-in-law.
-
The "Cheeky" Joke Prince William Made Referencing a Former Queen at Formal Windsor Castle Event
The Prince of Wales was speaking to 'Bad Sisters' star Anne-Marie Duff at the time.