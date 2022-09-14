Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Elizabeth has officially left Balmoral Castle for the last time. Yesterday, the queen's coffin arrived in London and, on September 14, was carried via carriage in a silent procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster. The silent procession marks one event of the queen's funeral services, which take place on September 19.

Several members of the royal family walked behind the coffin during the procession for the queen. The queen's four children—King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward—all walked immediately behind the queen's coffin along the route.

(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Following the king and his siblings in the procession were some of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren: Prince William, the second in line to the throne, with Prince Harry and cousin Peter Philips walking at his side.

(Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Only male royal family members were in the procession with the exception of the queen's daughter, Princess Anne.

(Image credit: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It's also interesting to note that, while all members of the royal family who hold military rank wore military garb during the procession, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore suits, as they are no longer senior working royals. However, Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear military uniform to the queen's final vigil, while Prince Harry will not, a decision that has proven quite controversial.

(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

A short church service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury followed the procession. Members of the public are able to pay their respects to the queen at Westminster Hall from September 15 until September 18.

(Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)