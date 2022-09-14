Members of the Royal Family Join King Charles Behind Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Procession

The royal family had a solemn walk to Westminster Hall where the queen will lie in state until the funeral on Monday.

David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
By Brooke Knappenberger
published

Queen Elizabeth has officially left Balmoral Castle for the last time. Yesterday, the queen's coffin arrived in London and, on September 14, was carried via carriage in a silent procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster. The silent procession marks one event of the queen's funeral services, which take place on September 19. 

Several members of the royal family walked behind the coffin during the procession for the queen. The queen's four children—King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward—all walked immediately behind the queen's coffin along the route. 

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Following the king and his siblings in the procession were some of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren: Prince William, the second in line to the throne, with Prince Harry and cousin Peter Philips walking at his side. 

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Only male royal family members were in the procession with the exception of the queen's daughter, Princess Anne. 

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral.

(Image credit: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It's also interesting to note that, while all members of the royal family who hold military rank wore military garb during the procession, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore suits, as they are no longer senior working royals. However, Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear military uniform to the queen's final vigil, while Prince Harry will not, a decision that has proven quite controversial.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin along The Mall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

A short church service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury followed the procession. Members of the public are able to pay their respects to the queen at Westminster Hall from September 15 until September 18. 

The Imperial State Crown is seen on the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral.

(Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Editorial Fellow

Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from books and celebrities to fashion and beauty. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. Brooke is a proud St. Louis native and is currently living in New York City. Outside of work, you can find her either jamming out to Drake, reading a Sarah J. Maas novel, or shamelessly online shopping.

