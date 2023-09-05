Priscilla Presley Says Elvis "Respected the Fact I Was Only 14" When They Met, Ahead of Sofia Coppola-Directed Biopic Release

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Priscilla Presley is explaining how the connection grew between her and her husband Elvis from the time they met until his untimely death at 42.

During the Venice Film Festival, Priscilla spoke at the press conference for Sofia Coppola's upcoming movie about her life with Elvis, appropriately titled Priscilla.

Notably, she addressed her 10-year age difference with the late singer, and the fact that they met when she was only 14.

"People think, 'Oh, it was sex.' No, it wasn't. I never had sex with him," the entrepreneur said (via People).

"He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship."

Elvis met Priscilla while he was on deployment with the U.S. Army in Germany. She was the daughter of a U.S. Air Force officer who was stationed there.

"It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why," she continued.

"And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother—which he never, ever got over.

"And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection."

She added, "Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life—not in numbers. That was the attraction."

The Presleys eventually married in 1967, when Priscilla was 22. Their relationship was tumultuous and Priscilla ended up leaving Elvis five years later, after welcoming their daughter Lisa Marie together in 1968.

"It wasn’t because I didn’t love him—he was the love of my life," Priscilla said of her decision to leave. "It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that."

As for the movie Priscilla, its real-life subject was visibly moved during the film's festival premiere on Monday, and she wasn't the only one. According to Variety, the feature drew a seven-minute standing ovation from the crowd.

The film stars Jacob Elordi—of Euphoria fame—as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, and comes just months after Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theaters. The latter starred Austin Butler, and received a long list of film awards, including the BAFTA and Golden Globe for best actor in a leading role.