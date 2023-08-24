Sofia Coppola Isn't Mad, Just Disappointed About Her Daughter's Viral Video

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sofia Coppola does not seem pleased about her daughter Romy Mars's viral TikTok earlier this year.

Romy, you may recall, became something of an internet sensation for a cooking video she posted on the app in which the 16-year-old provided some hilarious context: "Make a vodka sauce with me because I'm grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend." And it wasn't just the precocious aviation attempts that disappointed her iconic mother—the video itself seems to be a source of contention.

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgGMarch 21, 2023 See more

The filmmaker, whose latest, Priscilla, looks at the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley, told The Hollywood Reporter that their household doesn't allow her kids to post on the internet (and Coppola herself only just joined Instagram). "We were raised to be so private, and social media is so the opposite of how I grew up," Coppola told the publication, apparently referencing her own upbringing with famed director father Francis Ford Coppola. She continued, "So it was the best way for her to be rebellious."

However, Coppola did have to hand it to Romy: The video is charming, a mix of funny and self-deprecating, with a level of self-awareness that makes sense coming from the daughter of a brilliant filmmaker and the frontman of the perennially cool rock band Phoenix. At one point, Romy tells the camera, "They don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous..."

"I got lots of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She's funny," said Coppola. "But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for."

It's the classic "I'm not mad, just disappointed" mom response! Sorry, Romy, but that's actually worse than being in trouble.