Priscilla Presley on Why She Never Remarried: "No One Could Ever Match" Elvis

Priscilla Presley famously never remarried after her separation from the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley.
The rumor mill has long attributed this fact to a supposed vow that Priscilla made after their divorce, and the 78-year-old businesswoman has just addressed that rumor.
"I just don't think that he could handle that," she said during a Q&A at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas last week (via People), speaking of the possibility of herself remarrying during Elvis' short lifetime.
However, Priscilla never married even after the superstar's untimely death in 1977.
"To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire," she explained. "No one could ever match him."
Elvis and Priscilla shared one daughter, Lisa Marie, who was the apple of their eye and for whom Elvis named his private jet. Lisa Marie tragically died in January of this year at the age of 54.
During the Q&A, Priscilla explained why she and the singer didn't have more children.
"Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger," she said.
"With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child."
Though Priscilla never did remarry, she had a son named Navarone with partner Marco Garibaldi, 10 years after Elvis died.
The Presley family is back in the news cycle these days following the recent release of Sofia Coppola's new biopic, Priscilla.
