Riley Keough Dyed Her Hair Black, Just Like Her Grandma Priscilla Presley

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla was officially released in theaters today, which means I—and viewers around the world—are currently daydreaming about Priscilla Presley's '60s eyeliner and black hair. Based on Presley's book Elvis and Me, the film takes viewers through around a decade of the business woman's life, all stages of which include the heavy makeup and iconic hair look that Elvis suggested for the natural brunette.

So, is it a coincidence that Riley Keough, the eldest granddaughter of Priscilla and Elvis, showed off a new head of black hair the night before her grandmother's biopic premiered? Anything is possible, but chances are it's an homage. Keough debuted her new look in a pair of Instagram stories posted Tuesday, November 2, with her signature red hair nowhere in sight.

While she didn't comment on the hair change in her story, Keough tagged Chanel (who provides much of Priscilla's wardrobe in the film), and the Virginia Film Festival, where she later appeared to promote her directorial debut, War Pony. Directed and produced by the Daisy Jones and the Six actress and Gina Gammell, the film tells the story of two young Lakota boys living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Taken from far away, the second photo shared on Keough's Instagram didn't provide much insight into Keough's long locks. Still, you could see that the black hue was holding strong as she took the stage. With a directorial debut, a Presley family biopic in the books, and a hair color change, it's safe to say it's a big week for the family.