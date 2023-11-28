Priyanka Chopra Jonas Made Us Do a Double Take in A Pink and Black Bodycon Dress

It’s hard not to be captivated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ curve-hugging black and pink optical illusion outfit, which she wore to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 over the weekend. It somehow managed to combine a dress, pants, and pointy boots all into one look; upon closer inspection, the ensemble was actually pants under a tank-style dress with slits.
In addition to Chopra Jonas, others at the race included F1 fans Chris Hemsworth and Orlando Bloom; Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner rounded out the celebrities in attendance. Chopra Jonas’ husband Nick Jonas didn’t attend the race with his wife, as he’s currently touring with the Jonas Brothers.
While visiting the Yas Marina Circuit for the race, Chopra Jonas posed for photos in the Ferrari garage prior to the finale, Harper’s Bazaar reports. The outlet beautifully characterizes the actress’ look as channeling “the pink Power Ranger in a bodycon dress with a graphic, grainy print in hot pink and black that accentuated her silhouette. A high leg slit on the sleeveless dress showed the matching tights in the same print.”
The look was capped off with black leather knee-high heeled boots, black sunglasses, and Bulgari jewelry.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Rihanna's Son Own 2023's "It" Shoe—Because, Duh, He's Rihanna's Son
He's only a year old and already a better dresser than me.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Nearly Four Years After Leaving the U.K., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “Embarking On a Total System Reboot”
“They are all about the future.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Straight Shooter Dolly Parton Says She Refuses to Text Because “I Don’t Want to Have to Answer”
“I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Surprise! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Are Parents
They welcomed a baby via surrogate.
By Neha Prakash