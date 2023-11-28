Priyanka Chopra Jonas Made Us Do a Double Take in A Pink and Black Bodycon Dress

Chopra Jonas—along with a slew of other celebrities—were on hand for the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi
By Rachel Burchfield
published

It’s hard not to be captivated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ curve-hugging black and pink optical illusion outfit, which she wore to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 over the weekend. It somehow managed to combine a dress, pants, and pointy boots all into one look; upon closer inspection, the ensemble was actually pants under a tank-style dress with slits.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

In addition to Chopra Jonas, others at the race included F1 fans Chris Hemsworth and Orlando Bloom; Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner rounded out the celebrities in attendance. Chopra Jonas’ husband Nick Jonas didn’t attend the race with his wife, as he’s currently touring with the Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

While visiting the Yas Marina Circuit for the race, Chopra Jonas posed for photos in the Ferrari garage prior to the finale, Harper’s Bazaar reports. The outlet beautifully characterizes the actress’ look as channeling “the pink Power Ranger in a bodycon dress with a graphic, grainy print in hot pink and black that accentuated her silhouette. A high leg slit on the sleeveless dress showed the matching tights in the same print.”

The look was capped off with black leather knee-high heeled boots, black sunglasses, and Bulgari jewelry.

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

