The fashion-to-Formula-1 pipeline should truly be studied. Over the last few years, the racing crowd has shifted from camo hat-wearing dads to fashion girlies with a capital F.

At the moment, stars like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Winnie Harlow are all down south, attending the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. And though Dua Lipa likely isn't one of them (she was photographed in New York City earlier this week, ahead of the Met Gala), she's steady sporting the racing aesthetic.

Lipa is currently in the midst of a full-fledged Gucci kick. She stepped out wearing the brand's crystal-embellished, mesh sling-backs on Tuesday, before posting another Gucci-forward look to the grid. The former was corporate sleaze cosplay, but the latter is straight off of the racetrack.

In honor of F1's weekend event, the pop star reprised one of the sportiest styles in her repertoire. She dusted off her trusty Gucci racing jacket, which features black and yellow color blocking and dual tiger heads embroidered onto its front. Similar to her other Gucci 'fit, Lipa styled it with a white tee and button-down, with loose-fit black pants.

Ahead of the weekend's Miami Grand Prix, Dua Lipa dusted off her Gucci racing jacket. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Though most of the pop star's look stuck to the racing theme, her choice footwear was inspired by a different sport entirely: dance. She left her trusty Puma ballet sneakers at home and slipped on a pair of $1,090 square-toed Gucci pointe shoes. In addition to their authentic shape, the ballerina flats were also fitted with multiple straps, a leather bow, and the brand's signature horsebit hardware, for added edge.

Though she might not be the first celeb who comes to mind when you think of Formula 1, Lipa is a longtime fan. She performed at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2018 and, since then, racing jackets have become one of her favorite outerwear trends. Today, she owns a full-fledged collection of leather jackets in varying color combinations.

Lipa wears a blue and white racing jacket with jeans on Nov. 29, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the last year alone, she's made the look her signature, throwing them on for every possible occasion—from date night with her fiancé Callum Turner to award show after-parties, like the 2024 Brit Awards where she wore this burgundy style.

She chose a burgundy style for the 2024 Brit Awards after-party, styled with a red lingerie dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether or not she'll make an appearance at this weekend's races is yet to be seen. But even from half-way across the country, Lipa is still Formula 1's best-dressed fan.