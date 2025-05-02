Dua Lipa Channels the Formula 1 Look in a Gucci Racing Jacket and Pointe Shoes
Even halfway across the country, she's still F1's best-dressed fan.
The fashion-to-Formula-1 pipeline should truly be studied. Over the last few years, the racing crowd has shifted from camo hat-wearing dads to fashion girlies with a capital F.
At the moment, stars like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Winnie Harlow are all down south, attending the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. And though Dua Lipa likely isn't one of them (she was photographed in New York City earlier this week, ahead of the Met Gala), she's steady sporting the racing aesthetic.
Lipa is currently in the midst of a full-fledged Gucci kick. She stepped out wearing the brand's crystal-embellished, mesh sling-backs on Tuesday, before posting another Gucci-forward look to the grid. The former was corporate sleaze cosplay, but the latter is straight off of the racetrack.
In honor of F1's weekend event, the pop star reprised one of the sportiest styles in her repertoire. She dusted off her trusty Gucci racing jacket, which features black and yellow color blocking and dual tiger heads embroidered onto its front. Similar to her other Gucci 'fit, Lipa styled it with a white tee and button-down, with loose-fit black pants.
Though most of the pop star's look stuck to the racing theme, her choice footwear was inspired by a different sport entirely: dance. She left her trusty Puma ballet sneakers at home and slipped on a pair of $1,090 square-toed Gucci pointe shoes. In addition to their authentic shape, the ballerina flats were also fitted with multiple straps, a leather bow, and the brand's signature horsebit hardware, for added edge.
Though she might not be the first celeb who comes to mind when you think of Formula 1, Lipa is a longtime fan. She performed at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2018 and, since then, racing jackets have become one of her favorite outerwear trends. Today, she owns a full-fledged collection of leather jackets in varying color combinations.
In the last year alone, she's made the look her signature, throwing them on for every possible occasion—from date night with her fiancé Callum Turner to award show after-parties, like the 2024 Brit Awards where she wore this burgundy style.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Whether or not she'll make an appearance at this weekend's races is yet to be seen. But even from half-way across the country, Lipa is still Formula 1's best-dressed fan.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Selena Gomez Co-Signs the Boho Flared Jeans Trend
With a corporate twist.
-
Farfetch's Sneaker Selection Is Quietly Going Viral
20 pairs that prove it.
-
Princess Charlotte Skips a 10th Birthday Dress for a Rugged Camouflage Jacket in Tradition-Breaking Photo
Princess Kate snapped a casual photo of her daughter on her iPhone this year.
-
Kylie Jenner Tackles the Miami Grand Prix Party Circuit in a Formula 1-Red Jacquemus Dress
She's not an F1 WAG, but she sure nailed the aesthetic.
-
The Ballet Sneaker Trend Has Reached a Turning Point
It's made for twirling—and daily life.
-
Hailey Bieber Triples Up on Controversial Spring Trends, in Capri Pants, Thong Sandals, and a Windbreaker
She one hundred percent pulls them off.
-
We Need to Talk About Jennifer Lawrence's Vintage Pop Culture Baseball Cap Collection
'Twilight,' Shania Twain, and beyond...
-
Kendall Jenner Pregames the 2025 Met Gala in a $14,170-Worth The Row Outfit
If this is her off-duty look, I can only imagine what Monday's event will bring.
-
Kylie Jenner Samples Taylor Swift's Date Night Aesthetic With a $54,000 Cartier Watch
This timepiece is apparently a billionaire essential.
-
Florence Pugh's 'Thunderbolts*' Press Tour Looks Are the Most Subtle Take on Method Dressing I've Seen
She's taking the subtle approach to method dressing.
-
Doja Cat Gives a Beloved Celine Bag the Butter Yellow Trend Treatment
Her style is taking a turn toward the demure.