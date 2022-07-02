The Queen Reportedly “Feels There Is Enough Drama” Surrounding Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly had enough with the drama surrounding her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to a recent Daily Mail report, she feels there is enough controversy around Harry and Meghan since their separation from the royal family, which is why the Duchess of Sussex’s bullying probe will be handled privately.

The Queen announced last year that an investigation was started after the Times published an article claiming that the Duchess of Sussex had been accused of bullying members of the royal staff. The complaints by staff were during a “toxic period” before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in early 2020.

Royal aides allegedly felt humiliated, sick, terrified, and were left shaking with fear and being reduced to tears. Meghan was accused of having inflicted emotional cruelty on her staff, and one person even branded the Sussexes as “outrageous bullies.”

Meghan has vehemently denied these claims , calling the Times article the result of a " calculated smear campaign ."

The Sussexes released a statement: "Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."

They added: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."