The Queen Kept Her Paddington Skit Secret From Her Family for Months, And Their Reactions Were So Worth It

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Party At The Palace
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Queen Elizabeth II knows how to throw a party, that's for sure.

The record-breaking monarch didn't attend the Platinum Party at the Palace in person, but she still contributed in a major and unexpected way—by starring in the most heart-warming skit I've ever seen in my life opposite a CGI Paddington Bear.

The two minute-long video was shown during the concert event, and it was a delightful surprise to all, including Her Majesty's closest family members. The Telegraph reports that the Queen kept the production secret for months, and we have the photos to prove the wait was more than worth it.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson revealed on Instagram the moment Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William saw the Queen pull out a marmalade sandwich from her handbag for the first time, and they all looked thoroughly amused. Jackson wrote, "That moment The Queen retrieved a marmalade sandwich from her handbag….what an evening, a privilege to be there."

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Party At The Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

In another post, Jackson pointed out how much Prince George in particular loved the video, as he was pictured laughing alongside his dad in the audience. "Prince George absolutely loving the Paddington Bear moment last night…." he wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Party At The Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

In the clip, which took a half day of filming at Windsor Castle, the Queen has the fictional bear over for afternoon tea. The clumsy character accepts her offer for tea, and starts to glug the brew directly from the teapot, before realizing his faux-pas and pouring the monarch the dregs.

Paddington then slips and lands his paw straight into a cream-filled cake, before offering the Queen the emergency marmalade sandwich he keeps in his hat. The monarch then reveals that she too keeps an emergency marmalade sandwich in her handbag.

The video concludes with the bear telling the Queen, "Happy Jubilee, Ma'am. And thank you, for everything."

She replies simply, "That's very kind."

See? The most heart-warming thing ever.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

