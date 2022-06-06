Prince George and Prince William Sang 'Sweet Caroline' Together During the Jubilee Concert

Prince William and Prince George share a sweet love for music, as they once again demonstrated during Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee celebrations this past weekend.

The dad and his eldest son were seen bonding during Rod Stewart's performance of "Sweet Caroline" as part of the Platinum Party at the Palace concert. The two princes were spotted singing along to Neil Diamond's classic 1969 hit while waving around Union Jack flags, as seen in a clip published by Hello!.

It was such a sweet father-son moment, the latest of many, and proved once again how much of a common thread music is in the Cambridge household. I mean, just the fact that George, who is eight years old, even knows the lyrics to a song from 1969 means he must have gotten some serious musical education at home.

Back in December, the Duke of Cambridge appeared on a podcast and talked about his and his kids' adorable morning routine, during which they have a dance party to a song chosen by one of them. At the time, their absolute fave was "Waka Waka" by Shakira—news that made the rounds to such an extent that the singer herself shouted out Princess Charlotte for loving her song.

Meanwhile, Prince William is asking that you kindly forget forever about that one time he sang "Livin' on a Prayer" on stage with Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Alison Swift. Thankfully, the kids' mom, Kate Middleton, is far less embarrassing musically.

As for the Platinum Party, its lineup also featured such huge names as Alicia Keys, Diana Ross and Elton John—not bad for Charlotte's first concert!