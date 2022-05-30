The Queen Is Opening a Pub on Sandringham Estate, Apparently
Bottoms up!
The Queen plays many roles: monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England, charity patron, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and landlord being just some of them.
As a landlord, she is now apparently taking on a new and surprising role as a pub owner.
A Victorian property on the Royal Sandringham Estate which was heretofore used as a social club, and has been closed in that capacity for the past two years, is now available for lease to be converted into "a new DESTINATION public house with restaurant and letting room potential," according to the Landles estate agents website.
The pub-to-be is situated in the village of West Newton on Sandringham Estate, which is privately owned by the Queen, according to the Daily Mail.
"The premises were operated by an estate Club up until circa 2020," the Landles website reads. "Due to the effects of the pandemic and the decline in membership, as with other small, private establishments in the hospitality sector the difficult decision was made not to re-open the Club.
"Hence, a new occupier is now sought, with a plan to include engagement with the local community, for a new lease of life bringing commercial activity to the benefit [sic] the community and help sustain these important premises."
The Mail reports that this is Queen Elizabeth II's first-ever pub—although she has visited plenty of them owned by other people in an official capacity.
While the monarch may not be a regular at local watering holes, she is known for appreciating a good tipple. She has reportedly had to give up her evening martini to be in her best shape for the Jubilee celebrations, and also enjoys a little sweet wine or champagne on occasion.
Once someone appropriate acquires the pub premises, all that remains is for them to come up with the perfect name—which probably won't be the hardest thing to do in a business that names all its locations after various members of the Royal Family past and present. I imagine they'll go with something along the lines of the Duke of Edinburgh (the Queen's beloved late husband), the Prince of Wales (her firstborn son and successor), or the Duke or Duchess of Cambridge. More when we have it.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
