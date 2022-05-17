The Queen Touched Up Her Lipstick During Her First Jubilee Appearance

You won't catch Queen Elizabeth II with patchy, crusty, flaky lipstick. But you might catch her real casually reapplying said lipstick in public, which is so funny to me for no reason at all. I don't know, I guess you just don't really expect it from the U.K.'s longest serving monarch?

Anywho, the Queen recently attended her first Platinum Jubilee function, the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show, and was photographed in the stands refreshing her beauty look with a bright pink lipstick. I mean, talk about royal influencing.

But while this gesture feels in my great ignorance like a surprising gesture for the monarch, there's actually a long history of her doing this at public events—which, for some reason, is even cooler to me. Check her out in 2014 at the Commonwealth Games with the late Prince Philip:

And here she is doing it at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (of course) in 1985:

AND in Fiji with Prince Philip in 1977!!!

Lipstick aside, the Queen delighted onlookers during her first in-person official engagement in a while (the 2022 Jubilee Royal Windsor Horse Show, that is), thanks to her giant grin. She looked to be having a grand ol' time watching the show.

It has also been reported that the Queen's face "lit up" when her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor (daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex) appeared as part of the horse show. There's even a photo of her wiping her eyes, but surely there was just a little dust in there?? That said, we have seen her cry in the past, so it's up for interpretation.

ITV News' royal editor said on TV program Good Morning Britain, "You've just drawn attention to the moment that Lady Louise Windsor, Edward and Sophie's daughter, rode into the arena in the carriage that was bequeathed to her by the Duke of Edinburgh" (via Express).

"No wonder the Queen, at times, looks a little emotional."