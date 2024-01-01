Rebel Wilson's 2023 Recap Showcases Her Magical Engagement

2023 was a banner year for Rebel Wilson. The Senior Year star's end-of-2023 Instagram recap includes both personal and professional achievements, and she has a lot to celebrate.

Wilson and Ramona Agruma got engaged at Disneyland in February , and the fairytale-worthy engagement pics made it into the actress's year-end slideshow. The couple met in 2021 and officially confirmed their relationship in June 2022 . "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote in an Instagram post that month. The Disneyland engagement was a callback to their relationship debut, and it couldn't be sweeter.

In addition to the engagement, Wilson also celebrated her daughter Royce's first birthday in 2023. "1 engagement to my Disney Princess, 3 movies as an actress, 1 as director, 1 book written (REBEL RISING), 1 dating app FLUID, and 1 thriving baby going on to 1 year old! Wow! See you all in 2024," the Pitch Perfect actress wrote in her Instagram caption.

That's right—when she wasn't getting engaged and celebrating her daughter, Wilson was making her directorial debut and writing a whole-ass book. Her memoir, Rebel Rising , will hit stores in April , while her directorial debut, The Deb, doesn't have a release date yet.

In 2023, Wilson also co-founded the dating app Fluid, which celebrates the spectrum of human sexuality. "It’s a rejection of categorization and that notion that you have to be one thing," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "What if there wasn’t a closet? What if everyone is just a person, and we are all equal?"

Rejecting labels has worked for Wilson as she embarks on the next chapter of her life. Cheers to all 2024 has in store!