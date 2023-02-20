Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Had a Fairytale Engagement at Disneyland

Happy news for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma!

The two just got engaged at Disneyland, and it looks like it was magical.

Wilson posted a photo of her kissing her new fiancée while showing off her Tiffany & Co. diamond engagement ring. They wore matching stripy pink and white shirts with a heart in the middle.

The second photo shows the two women both on one knee and posing in front of the Magic Castle surrounded by roses and rose petals.

Wilson wrote, "We said YES!

"Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

Paris Hilton commented, "Love you girls! So happy for you two! Such a magical way to get engaged ... Congrats!"

Simu Liu said, "CONGRATULATIONS REBEL!!!!"

Wilson's Pitch Perfect costar Brittany Snow wrote, "Rebs!!!! Magical ... congrats you two!!"

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Maxwell Stone, a diamond expert at Steven Stone (opens in new tab), commented on Agruma's ring. "Ramona’s sparkler is the Tiffany Setting Engagement Ring—a true masterpiece, the design is the world’s most iconic engagement ring. The ring features a 2.55 carat round brilliant cut diamond, in a six prong setting. Flawlessly engineered, the six-prong setting virtually disappears and allows the diamond to float above the platinum band.

"It’s particularly heartwarming to see that Rebel chose a ring from Tiffany’s as a friend gifted the couple Tiffany heart charms on their first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021.

"I’d estimate Ramona’s ring to be worth $150,000."

Wilson welcomed her daughter Royce Lillian back in November, with Agruma throwing her a beautiful baby shower at the time.