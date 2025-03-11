Rihanna Reveals She Gave Birth in the Most Glamorous Way
I mean, what did you expect??
If you imagine what someone might wear to give birth, pearls and sunglasses are probably not what comes to mind. (More like, a hospital gown or a sports bra or nothing.) But if you imagine what Rihanna might wear to give birth... um, yeah, pearls and sunglasses sounds about right. And also, apparently, a camo jacket? I'd expect nothing less.
For International Women's Day on March 8, Rihanna posted two photos of herself on Instagram that show her in the hopsital after welcoming her two children. The first photo shows her with a newborn RZA and the second with a teeny tiny Riot Rose.
"by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay," Rihanna wrote in the caption, along with which baby is in which photo.
And because she knew people would have something to say, she added, "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening." Hey, that's understandable! Giving birth can be a really sudden or overwhelming thing.
The first photo shows Rihanna wearing pearl and gold necklaces while holding RZA. In the second photo, she wears pink Celine sunglasses and what appears to be a black tank top with a camouflage jacket draped on one of her shoulders. Has the woman who changed pregnancy dressing just changed birth dressing??
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)
A photo posted by on
Rihanna welcomed her first son, RZA, with partner ASAP Rocky in May 2022. She welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023.
The 37-year-old opened up about giving birth to RZA in a February 2023 interview with British Vogue. “It was beautiful,” she said. “I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts."
And while she nailed pregnancy style and birth accessorizing, even Rihanna struggled post-partum.
"Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she told British Vogue. “But dressing in postpartum, what the fuck do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.” Well, despite the pearls and sunglasses, she's still relatable on that front!
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
