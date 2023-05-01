Rihanna Is Already Nailing This Year’s Met Gala Theme, Wearing Chanel Over the Weekend—and Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Tonight’s Met Gala will pay tribute to the genius of Karl Lagerfeld, who was creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019. To honor this—and to proudly display her baby bump—Rihanna wore Chanel over the weekend while in New York City, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The superstar, who is currently pregnant with her second child, wore a furry black-and-white cropped faux fur jacket and statement-making “CC” logo sunglasses, the outlet reported. According to Vogue , the shades were designed by Lagerfeld himself for Chanel’s fall 1994 collection. Rihanna completed the look with a Coperni dress, Amina Muaddi heels, and a custom faux fur hat by Benny Andallo.

“Not even Monday,” she captioned her photos, referencing tonight’s Met Gala, the theme of which is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

(Image credit: Getty)

The Met Gala—known as the Oscars of fashion—is held annually on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s fashion wing. According to Entertainment Tonight, last year, the museum brought in $17.4 million for the exhibit, and tickets to this year’s party start at $50,000. The exclusive, invite-only guest list is strictly controlled by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The event’s red carpet is one of the most iconic red carpets of the year, as guests climb the museum’s steps before heading inside the venue, where press, phones, and social media are strictly off limits. This year’s guests have been instructed to dress “in honor of Karl,” and we can certainly expect a handful of Chanel looks a la Rihanna this weekend, but also other fashion houses Lagerfeld helped shape, like Balmain, Fendi, Chloé, and more.