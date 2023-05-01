Rihanna Is Already Nailing This Year’s Met Gala Theme, Wearing Chanel Over the Weekend—and Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Tonight’s Met Gala will pay tribute to the genius of Karl Lagerfeld, who was creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019. To honor this—and to proudly display her baby bump—Rihanna wore Chanel over the weekend while in New York City, Entertainment Tonight reports.
The superstar, who is currently pregnant with her second child, wore a furry black-and-white cropped faux fur jacket and statement-making “CC” logo sunglasses, the outlet reported. According to Vogue, the shades were designed by Lagerfeld himself for Chanel’s fall 1994 collection. Rihanna completed the look with a Coperni dress, Amina Muaddi heels, and a custom faux fur hat by Benny Andallo.
“Not even Monday,” she captioned her photos, referencing tonight’s Met Gala, the theme of which is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”
The Met Gala—known as the Oscars of fashion—is held annually on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s fashion wing. According to Entertainment Tonight, last year, the museum brought in $17.4 million for the exhibit, and tickets to this year’s party start at $50,000. The exclusive, invite-only guest list is strictly controlled by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
The event’s red carpet is one of the most iconic red carpets of the year, as guests climb the museum’s steps before heading inside the venue, where press, phones, and social media are strictly off limits. This year’s guests have been instructed to dress “in honor of Karl,” and we can certainly expect a handful of Chanel looks a la Rihanna this weekend, but also other fashion houses Lagerfeld helped shape, like Balmain, Fendi, Chloé, and more.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
New Documentary Reveals Previously Unseen Photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Grandfather King Charles
Were they ever so small?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Daxxify Is the Newest Player on the Neuromodulator Scene
Daxxify claims to last twice as long as its competitors—but is that true?
By Samantha Holender
-
Robert Jobson: There Is Hope of a Prince William and Prince Harry Reconciliation—But “Harry Won’t Make the First Move”
Jobson opens up about his new book, 'Our King,' how Harry will be received this weekend, and more.
By Rachel Burchfield