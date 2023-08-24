Prince Harry Will Return to England Ahead of One-Year Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Death

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry is returning to England next month, ahead of the one-year anniversary of his grandma, Queen Elizabeth's passing. The royal is traveling across the pond on Sept. 7 to attend the annual WellChild Awards, Entertainment Tonight confirmed. The late queen passed away last year on Sept. 8.

“For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K., providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families," Harry tells Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me. I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

The charity's Chief Executive, Matt James, said in a statement, “The number of children and young people in the U.K. living with long-term, complex medical needs is growing. The WellChild Awards 2023, in association with GSK, will be a unique opportunity to shine a light on the immense challenges they face and to celebrate their remarkable resilience and spirit.”

He continued, “It will also provide an opportunity to recognize the selfless dedication of those around them, from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who have gone above and beyond to give them the very best chance to thrive.”

The stop in England is the first part of Harry's trip to Europe. After, he'll travel to Germany for this year's Invictus Games. Meghan Markle and Harry plan to make a joint public appearance at the 2023 Games, which were founded by the Duke of Sussex, for injured servicemen and women. The Invictus Games will take place, beginning Sept. 9.