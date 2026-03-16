Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Borrow from the Boys With Menswear-Inspired Pieces by One of Princess Kate's Favorite Brands
Amelia and Eliza Spencer enjoyed a day at the races in royally-approved Holland Cooper outfits.
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Princess Diana’s style shifted from preppy Sloane Ranger outfits to more sleek and structured pieces in the late 1990s, but she also played with menswear over the years. The late princess embraced oversized suits and even ties, and on March 13, her twin nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, followed in their late aunt’s necktie-wearing footsteps on the final day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.
Princess Kate can’t get enough of British label Holland Cooper’s blazers and trousers, and the Spencer twins both chose menswear-inspired outfits from the brand as they attended the annual horse racing event.
Lady Eliza, who announced her engagement news last summer, chose polished tan separates for her sisters’ day out at Cheltenham. She paired Holland Cooper’s checked Hampton waistcoat with matching trousers and a ruffle-trimmed blouse from the brand, topping off the look with the same tawny-hued Marlborough trench coat owned by the Princess of Wales.Article continues below
Princess Kate was spotted wearing the same trench while driving to church on the Balmoral estate in 2024, and Eliza paired her coat with another Kate-approved piece, carrying a caramel-colored Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag.
As for Lady Amelia, she also wore head-to-toe Holland Cooper for their day at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Like Princess Diana, she went with a necktie, pairing a Holland Cooper logo tie with the same Marlborough trench as Eliza, but in a pale green plaid. She added matching high-waisted trousers and a crisp blue button-up shirt.
Amelia, who launched her first Aspinal of London handbag collection with Eliza ahead of the Christmas season last year, also carried the British brand's Midi Mayfair style. Lady Amelia chose an evergreen shade of the top-handled bag, while Zara Tindall carried a black version to the Cheltenham Festival earlier last week.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.