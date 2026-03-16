Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Borrow from the Boys With Menswear-Inspired Pieces by One of Princess Kate's Favorite Brands

Princess Diana’s style shifted from preppy Sloane Ranger outfits to more sleek and structured pieces in the late 1990s, but she also played with menswear over the years. The late princess embraced oversized suits and even ties, and on March 13, her twin nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, followed in their late aunt’s necktie-wearing footsteps on the final day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Princess Kate can’t get enough of British label Holland Cooper’s blazers and trousers, and the Spencer twins both chose menswear-inspired outfits from the brand as they attended the annual horse racing event.

Lady Eliza, who announced her engagement news last summer, chose polished tan separates for her sisters’ day out at Cheltenham. She paired Holland Cooper’s checked Hampton waistcoat with matching trousers and a ruffle-trimmed blouse from the brand, topping off the look with the same tawny-hued Marlborough trench coat owned by the Princess of Wales.

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Eliza Spencer (left) and Amelia Spencer wear coordinating outfits by Holland Cooper and Aspinal of London on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana wears a tie in Glasgow, Scotland in 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate was spotted wearing the same trench while driving to church on the Balmoral estate in 2024, and Eliza paired her coat with another Kate-approved piece, carrying a caramel-colored Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag.

As for Lady Amelia, she also wore head-to-toe Holland Cooper for their day at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The sisters wear the same Holland Cooper Marlborough trench on Friday, March 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Princess Diana, she went with a necktie, pairing a Holland Cooper logo tie with the same Marlborough trench as Eliza, but in a pale green plaid. She added matching high-waisted trousers and a crisp blue button-up shirt.

Amelia, who launched her first Aspinal of London handbag collection with Eliza ahead of the Christmas season last year, also carried the British brand's Midi Mayfair style. Lady Amelia chose an evergreen shade of the top-handled bag, while Zara Tindall carried a black version to the Cheltenham Festival earlier last week.