Princess Diana's nieces have definitely inherited their royal aunt's enviable sense of style , as their looks on Wednesday, Oct. 16, proved. Lady Kitty Spencer and her twin sisters, Amelia and Eliza Spencer, hit the red carpet in coordinating icy blue gowns to support cousin Prince William at the Centrepoint Awards in London.

It-girl Kitty—whose incredible 2022 wedding blew our collective fashion minds— delivered yet another jaw-dropping look in a pale blue lace Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring an intricate Venetian scene on its skirt.

While the corseted long-sleeved dress—which was part of the brand's Fall 2021 Alta Moda collection—appears to be covered in sequins at first glance, the stunning Venetian canal design is actually cross-stitched onto the gown, per a rep for the designer. She accessorized with a furry white clutch and some serious jewels, sporting what appears to be a citrine and topaz necklace with coordinating earrings.

The Spencer sisters chose a pale blue theme for the night. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Kitty chose an intricately cross-stitched Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, Kitty has had a long history with the fashion house, wearing five different dresses by the designer for her glamorous Italian wedding festivities (but sadly, no Spencer tiara ). She's also modeled for the brand on numerous occasions, making her look for Wednesday's awards a natural choice.

Meanwhile, identical twins Amelia and Eliza Spencer—who recently stepped out in the pantsless trend—are fashion stars in their own right. Like their big sis, the duo also chose icy blue looks for the Centrepoint Awards, choosing gowns by royal-fave brand Temperley London.

Lady Amelia—who was once voted the most beautiful member of the Royal Family by Tatler magazine—wore a silky vintage-inspired look. With its softly ruffled bodice, the Temperley creation brings back memories of one of Diana's iconic 1980s dresses. However, the royal niece gave her romantic gown a modern twist, with the dress featuring intricate silver-and-blue beading that formed a collar-style neckline.

Like Kitty, Lady Amelia wore her hair twisted up for the evening, showing off dangling fan-shaped diamond earrings. She also added extra sparkle in terms of her bag and shoes, wearing crystal-covered silver pumps and carrying a glittering pale blue clutch.

Lady Amelia sparkled in crystal heels and beaded detail on her dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Eliza wore a dress in the same silvery-blue hue as her twin sister. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eliza sported a Temperley gown in the same color and fabric as her twin's, except hers featured long sleeves and a plunging front trimmed with similar beaded accents as Amelia's dress. The low neckline proved perfect for displaying a glittering diamond pendant, which she teamed with sparkling earrings, silver platform sandals, and a crystal-covered clutch.

However, Lady Eliza mixed things up with her beauty look, wearing her hair down in soft waves for the awards show.

This isn't the first time the Spencer sisters have supported their cousin Prince William at an event, with Amelia and Eliza wearing sparkling black-and-white looks for the London Air Ambulance Gala earlier this year. However, they rarely step out as a trio, making this an especially exciting outing.

As for William, he was not to be outdone on Wednesday evening, rocking a blue velvet tuxedo jacket as he gave a moving speech in support of homelessness charity Centrepoint. Diana would be proud.