One of Andy Cohen’s Biggest Career Regrets Centers Around Meghan Markle

If he could turn back time, Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen would make at least one decision differently—one he calls “the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

The Bravo executive said over the weekend—while speaking on the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas—that he regretted turning down actress Meghan Markle (who hadn’t yet met future husband Prince Harry) for a guest appearance on his talk show, Watch What Happens Live. At the time, Meghan was starring in Suits, playing Rachel Zane on the legal drama—and was apparently a big Real Housewives fan.

“I didn’t watch Suits,” Cohen said, per OK . “And I guess she was pitched, and we passed, and as my executive producer said, ‘You really never know who is going to become a duchess.’ When I think there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me, doing a shot, and talking about Vicki Gunvalson? I want to kill myself.”

Meghan and Cohen have connected since—he was a guest on her Spotify podcast, “Archetypes,” where they addressed the WWHL rejection. “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy,” Meghan said.

And that ship seems to have sailed, as Cohen doesn’t think Meghan would ever accept his invitation now that the tables have turned. “I think she’s kind of done with it,” Cohen said. “You know what, by the way? I don’t blame her. ‘You passed on me then, you want me now?’ No.”