One of Andy Cohen’s Biggest Career Regrets Centers Around Meghan Markle

“You really never know who is going to become a duchess.”

Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

If he could turn back time, Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen would make at least one decision differently—one he calls “the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

The Bravo executive said over the weekend—while speaking on the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas—that he regretted turning down actress Meghan Markle (who hadn’t yet met future husband Prince Harry) for a guest appearance on his talk show, Watch What Happens Live. At the time, Meghan was starring in Suits, playing Rachel Zane on the legal drama—and was apparently a big Real Housewives fan. 

Meghan Markle in Dublin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I didn’t watch Suits,” Cohen said, per OK. “And I guess she was pitched, and we passed, and as my executive producer said, ‘You really never know who is going to become a duchess.’ When I think there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me, doing a shot, and talking about Vicki Gunvalson? I want to kill myself.”

Meghan and Cohen have connected since—he was a guest on her Spotify podcast, “Archetypes,” where they addressed the WWHL rejection. “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy,” Meghan said. 

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

(Image credit: Bravo)

And that ship seems to have sailed, as Cohen doesn’t think Meghan would ever accept his invitation now that the tables have turned. “I think she’s kind of done with it,” Cohen said. “You know what, by the way? I don’t blame her. ‘You passed on me then, you want me now?’ No.”

Meghan came up a lot at BravoCon—Cohen also revealed that she was his dream cast member for a franchise of Real Housewives. And, just as Cohen was in Vegas for the event over the weekend, Meghan was, too, attending Katy Perry’s final “Play” residency performance on Saturday night alongside husband Prince Harry, Cameron Diaz, Céline Dion, and Orlando Bloom. 

Topics
Meghan Markle
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸