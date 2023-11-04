Andy Cohen’s Dream ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member? Meghan Markle

The Real Housewives’ latest locale—Montecito? Maybe, if Bravo’s Andy Cohen has his way, with one star in mind in particular: you guessed it, one Meghan Markle.

The Watch What Happens Live host was in Las Vegas at BravoCon 2023 when he was asked, during a panel discussion, if he was daydreaming about any future additions to the franchise. Rather than naming a location, he named a person: “If we can get Meghan Markle, that would be interesting,” he said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One can dream, and while Meghan hasn’t appeared on reality television, she was, alongside husband Prince Harry, the star of last December’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and of course has ample experience in front of the camera as an actress before she met and married Harry. Nowadays she is mostly behind the camera, producing content as part of her and Harry’s multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, inked in 2020.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Real Housewives currently has 11 U.S. franchises, by the way—though not yet in Montecito (where Meghan has called home since 2020), there are ones close by in Beverly Hills and Orange County. (And, per People , there are 21 international iterations of the reality series, which airs on Bravo.)

In addition to Meghan, Cohen has expressed interest in having Lindsay Lohan star on The Real Housewives of Dubai (where she now lives), and has also mentioned celebrities like Vanessa Bryant, Chrissy Teigen, Julia Fox, Jana Kramer, and Ayda Field Williams as women that make up his Real Housewives wish list.