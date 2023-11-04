Andy Cohen’s Dream ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member? Meghan Markle

‘The Real Housewives of Montecito’ has a nice ring to it, no?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

The Real Housewives’ latest locale—Montecito? Maybe, if Bravo’s Andy Cohen has his way, with one star in mind in particular: you guessed it, one Meghan Markle.

The Watch What Happens Live host was in Las Vegas at BravoCon 2023 when he was asked, during a panel discussion, if he was daydreaming about any future additions to the franchise. Rather than naming a location, he named a person: “If we can get Meghan Markle, that would be interesting,” he said. 

Meghan Markle in Sussex

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One can dream, and while Meghan hasn’t appeared on reality television, she was, alongside husband Prince Harry, the star of last December’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and of course has ample experience in front of the camera as an actress before she met and married Harry. Nowadays she is mostly behind the camera, producing content as part of her and Harry’s multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, inked in 2020.

Meghan Markle in Johannesburg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

andy cohen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Real Housewives currently has 11 U.S. franchises, by the way—though not yet in Montecito (where Meghan has called home since 2020), there are ones close by in Beverly Hills and Orange County. (And, per People, there are 21 international iterations of the reality series, which airs on Bravo.)

In addition to Meghan, Cohen has expressed interest in having Lindsay Lohan star on The Real Housewives of Dubai (where she now lives), and has also mentioned celebrities like Vanessa Bryant, Chrissy Teigen, Julia Fox, Jana Kramer, and Ayda Field Williams as women that make up his Real Housewives wish list. 

Topics
Meghan Markle
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸