Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Apparently Arrived at Katy Perry’s Final Las Vegas Residency Show Via Cameron Diaz’s Private Jet

We knew that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—along with Céline Dion and Orlando Bloom—were on hand for Katy Perry’s final performance of her “Play” residency in Las Vegas Saturday night, but it seems the crowd was even more star-studded than when realized.
The Daily Mail reports that Harry and Meghan flew into Vegas via Cameron Diaz’s private jet; Diaz, Harry, and Meghan were joined by Diaz’s husband Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana to watch the show at Resorts World Theatre, boarding a G4 for the quick flight before flying home after the show, touching back down in California at 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
For the night out, Meghan wore a Valentino dress and Christian Louboutin heels, which she paired with a black blazer, Page Six reports.
It has been a season of concerts for the couple: Meghan attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour with friends while Harry was out of the country on business, and the couple attended night one of Beyoncé’s three-show L.A. Renaissance World Tour run together, alongside Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland and friend Abigail Spencer. Meghan returned for the third and final night of the RWT’s L.A. stops—which happened to fall on Beyoncé’s birthday—without Harry, but alongside Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, who had nothing but kind words to say about Meghan.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
