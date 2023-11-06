Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Apparently Arrived at Katy Perry’s Final Las Vegas Residency Show Via Cameron Diaz’s Private Jet

The couple had sushi with Diaz (and Gwyneth Paltrow) earlier this year.

Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

We knew that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—along with Céline Dion and Orlando Bloom—were on hand for Katy Perry’s final performance of her “Play” residency in Las Vegas Saturday night, but it seems the crowd was even more star-studded than when realized.

The Daily Mail reports that Harry and Meghan flew into Vegas via Cameron Diaz’s private jet; Diaz, Harry, and Meghan were joined by Diaz’s husband Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana to watch the show at Resorts World Theatre, boarding a G4 for the quick flight before flying home after the show, touching back down in California at 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

For the night out, Meghan wore a Valentino dress and Christian Louboutin heels, which she paired with a black blazer, Page Six reports. 

It has been a season of concerts for the couple: Meghan attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour with friends while Harry was out of the country on business, and the couple attended night one of Beyoncé’s three-show L.A. Renaissance World Tour run together, alongside Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland and friend Abigail Spencer. Meghan returned for the third and final night of the RWT’s L.A. stops—which happened to fall on Beyoncé’s birthday—without Harry, but alongside Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, who had nothing but kind words to say about Meghan.

