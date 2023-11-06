Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Apparently Arrived at Katy Perry’s Final Las Vegas Residency Show Via Cameron Diaz’s Private Jet

We knew that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—along with Céline Dion and Orlando Bloom—were on hand for Katy Perry’s final performance of her “Play” residency in Las Vegas Saturday night, but it seems the crowd was even more star-studded than when realized.

The Daily Mail reports that Harry and Meghan flew into Vegas via Cameron Diaz’s private jet; Diaz, Harry, and Meghan were joined by Diaz’s husband Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana to watch the show at Resorts World Theatre, boarding a G4 for the quick flight before flying home after the show, touching back down in California at 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

For the night out, Meghan wore a Valentino dress and Christian Louboutin heels, which she paired with a black blazer, Page Six reports.

